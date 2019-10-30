Kayıt
12:14 30 Ekim 2019
Canlı Yayın
    Arama

    Greta, çevre ödülünü reddetti: İklim mücadelesinin daha fazla ödüle ihtiyacı yok

    © AFP 2019 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    Çevre
    URL'yi kısaltın
    0 45
    Abone ol

    İklim aktivisti Greta Thunberg, İskandinav Konseyi Çevre Ödülü'nü reddetti. Greta, "İklim mücadelesinin daha fazla ödüle ihtiyacı yok ödüle ihtiyacı yok. İhtiyacımız olan siyasetçilerin ve iktidardakilerin bilime kulak vermeleri" dedi.

    Mücadelesiyle dünyaya ilham veren İsveçli iklim aktivisti 16 yaşındaki Greta Thunberg, kendisine verilen İskandinav Konseyi Çevre Ödülü'nü reddetti. 

    The Sunday Morning Herald gazetesinde yer alan habere göre, İsveç'in başkenti Stockholm'deki tören sırasında temsilcileri tarafından okunan mesajla ödülü reddettiğini bildiren Greta, bundan büyük onur duyduğunu fakat iklim mücadelesi için herhangi bir ödüle ihtiyaç olmadığını belirtti.

    Greta, sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklamada da, 75 bin dolar değerindeki ödülü, iklim değişikliğiyle mücadele konusunda ‘güzel sözler söylemek’ yerine ‘somut eylemlerin hayata geçirilmesi' gerektiğini ifade ederek reddettiğini söyledi.

    Greta Thunberg, "İklim mücadelesinin daha fazla ödüle ihtiyacı yok ödüle ihtiyacı yok. İhtiyacımız olan siyasetçilerin ve iktidardakilerin bilime kulak vermeleri" dedi.

    View this post on Instagram

    I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”

    A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on

    ‘Dört gezegene sahipmiş gibi yaşıyorlar’

    © Fotoğraf : @AJA Louden Studios
    Greta için Kanada'da yapılan duvar resmini çizip, 'Burası petrol ülkesi' yazdılar
    Kendisini ödüle aday gösteren Norveç ve İsveç hükümetlerinin de iklim mücadelesinde büyük şöhrete sahip olmalarına rağmen emisyon ve diğer çevre meselelerinde yeterli adım atmadıklarının altını çizen Thunberg, ülkesi İsveç'te insanların ‘sanki dört gezegene sahipmiş gibi yaşadıklarını’ savundu. 

    İskandinav jürisi, çevre ve iklim değişikliği konularına yeni bir soluk getirdiği gerekçesiyle Greta Thunberg'i ödüle layık gördüğü vurgusu yaptı.  

    İsveç Parlamentosu önünde başlattığı ‘Fridays For Future’ adlı oturma eylemleriyle, iklim değişikliğine karşı yapılan öğrenci eylemlerinin sembolü haline gelen ve İngiltere'den açıldığı sıfır karbondioksit salınımlı yelkenliyle Atlantik Okyanusu'nu geçerek New York'a gelen iklim aktivisti Greta Thunberg, İklim Zirvesi'nde yaptığı duygusal konuşmasıyla, liderleri sert şekilde eleştirmiş ve dünyanın gündemine oturmuştu.

    Etiketler:
    İskandinav Konseyi Çevre Ödülü, Ödül, İklim değişikliği, İklim, Greta Thunberg
    Topluluk kurallarıTartışma
    Facebook hesabınızla yorum yapınSputnik hesabınızla yorum yapın
    Haberler
    Tüm haberler
    Tüm haberler
    Multimedya
    Fotoğrafçı Mustafa Hassona'nın Gazze'de yaşanan protesto eylemleri sırasında çektiği bu kare, yarışmanın Profesyoneller/Yılın Basın Fotoğrafları kategorisinde birincilik ödülünü kazandı.
    2019 Uluslararası Fotoğraf Ödülleri Yarışmasının kazananları
    Karikatür
    AB, İngiltere'nin Brexit'i erteleme talebini kabul etti
    İnfografik
    Rusya'nın Afrika ülkeleriyle ekonomik işbirliği
    Kayıt
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt'a tıklayarak Gizlilik Politikası'nı kabul ettiğinizi ve kişisel verilerinizin Gizlilik Politikası'na uygun bir şekilde kullanılmasına onay verdiğinizi teyit edersiniz.
    Şifre kurtarma
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    tr.sputniknews.com profiliniz var mı?
    EvetHayır
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    tr.sputniknews.com profilim yok
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    Giriş
    tr.sputniknews.com profilim var
    Profili sil
    tr.sputniknews.com profilinizi silmek istediğinizden emin misiniz?
    EvetHayır
    Profiliniz silindi! Profilinizi, 30 gün içinde kurtarabilirsiniz. Bunun için kayıt sırasında e-mail'inize gönderilen mesajdaki bağlantıya tıklamanız yeterli.
    Kapat
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Topluluk kuralları
    Sputnik’teki kullanıcı hesapları veya sosyal ağ hesaplarıyla kullanıcıların tescil edilmesi ve yetkilendirilmesi aşağıdaki kuralların kullanıcılar tarafından bilindiğini ve kabul edildiğini gösterir:
    Kullanıcılar ulusal ve uluslararası kurallara riayet etmek, görüşmelerdeki diğer katılımcı ve gönderilerde adı geçen kişilere karşı saygılı davranmak zorundadır. Site yönetimi, sitenin genel kullanımı dışındaki herhangi bir dilde yapılan her türlü yorumu silme hakkına sahiptir.

    sputniknews.com’un bütün dillerdeki yayınlarına gönderilen her türlü yorum üzerinde oynama yapılabilir.

    Kullanıcı yorumları aşağıdaki durumlar halinde silinecektir;

    Mevcut gönderiyle alakalı değilse.

    Herhangi bir ırkçı, etnik, cinsiyetçi, dini veya içtimai esasa dayalı nefret söylemi ve ayrımcılık içeriyor ise veya azınlık hakları ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Ruhsal veya başka bir yönden zarar vererek, çocuk hakları ihlal ediliyorsa,

    Herhangi bir aşırı düşünce içeriyor veya yasa dışı eylemlere teşvik ediyorsa.

    Başka kullanıcılara, kişilere veya özel kuruluşa yönelik tehdit, itibara zarar verme veya ticari şöhret zedelemeye yönelik bir söylem içeriyorsa.

    Sputnik’e yönelik saygısızca bir söylem veya aşağılama içeriyorsa.

    Özel hayatın gizliliği ihlal ediliyor, üçüncü kişilerin onayı olmaksızın kişisel bilgiler yayınlanıyor veya haberleşme gizliliği ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Hayvanlara yönelik şiddet, işkenceden bahsediliyor veya bu tarz görüntüleri barındırıyorsa.

    İntihar yöntemlerine ilişkin söylemler veya buna yönelik bir teşvik içeriyorsa.

    Ticari amaç güdüyor, yasadışı siyasi kuruluş reklamı veya uygunsuz bir reklam içeriyor, ya da bu çeşit bilgi barındıran başka bir çevrimiçi kaynağa bağlantı gösteriliyorsa.

    Yetkilendirilmeksizin üçüncü kişilerin hizmetleri veya ürünlerin tanıtımı yapılıyorsa.

    Küfür, saldırı veya türevlerini içeren veya bu tanımlamaya uyan herhangi bir sözcüğe yönelik ipuçları içeriyorsa.

    Spam içeriyor, spam barındıran toplu mail hizmetlerinin ve çabuk zengin olma planı bulunduran içeriklerin reklamı yapılıyorsa.

    Uyuşturucu madde kullanımına teşvik ediliyor, bu maddelerin kullanımı ve üretimine yönelik bilgi içeriyorsa.

    Virüs veya kötü amaçlı yazılım içeriyorsa.

    Aynı temalı birçok yorumun gönderildiği örgütlü bir hareket planının parçasıysa (flash mob).

    Birçok tutarsız ve ilgisiz iletiyle tartışma sekmesi altında yığılma yaratıyorsa (flood yapma).

    Görgü kurallarına aykırı, her türlü saldırgan, küçük düşürücü ve kötüye kullanım bulunduran bir söylem barındırıyorsa (trolleme).

    Dilin standart kurallarına uygunsuz bir şekilde yazılmışsa (Çoğunlukla veya tamamen büyük harfle ya da cümle cümle ayırmamak gibi).

    Kullanıcı bu kurallardan herhangi birini ihlal eder veya sözü geçenlere yönelik ihlal belirtisi gösteren davranışta bulunursa, site yönetimi kullanıcının sayfaya erişimini engelleyebilir veya hiçbir bilgilendirme yapmaksızın kullanıcının hesabını silebilir.

    Kullanıcılar site moderatörleriyle moderator.tr@sputniknews.com adresinden iletişime geçerek hesaplarının erişime açılmasını talep edebilir.

    Moderatöre gönderilen e-postalar şunları içermelidir:
    Konu: Hesap geri alma/ erişime açılması yazdıkları, kullanıcı adı,  hesaplarının silinmesi veya erişiminin engellenmesine yol açan davranışlarına yönelik bir açıklama.

    Site moderatörleri, iade etmeye veya erişime açılmaya uygun görmeleri halinde kullanıcı hesabını açacaktır.

    Kullanıcı hesabı yukarıdaki kuralların ihlalinin tekrarlanması halinde erişimi engellendiğinde yeniden alınamaz.

    Daha fazlası için: moderator.tr@sputniknews.com
    Giriş
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Tamam
    Sputnik anlık bildirimleri

    Sputnik'ten anlık bildirim almak için kaydolabilirsiniz

    KaydolReddet