DiCaprio, Greta ile buluştu: 'O bizim zamanımızın lideri'

İklim konusundaki çağrılarına rağmen özel jetiyle yaptığı seyahatlerle sık sık eleştirilen Oscar ödüllü oyuncu Leonardo DiCaprio, Thunberg’le bir araya geldi.
Sürpriz buluşmayı sosyal medya hesabından paylaşan ünlü oyuncu, “Umarım Greta’nın mesajı dünya liderlerini uyandırma çağrısı olur. Greta bizim zamanımızın lideri haline geldi. Onunla zaman geçirmek harikaydı. Tarih bizi gelecek jenerasyonlar için yaptıklarımızla yargılayacak” ifadelerini kullandı.
There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture
16 yaşındaki Greta, Ağustos 2018'de İsveç'in iklim değişikliği konusunda harekete geçmesini sağlamak için parlamento önünde oturma eylemleri başlatmış, ‘Fridays For Future’ eylemleri ile Avrupa'da iklim değişimine karşı yapılan öğrenci eylemlerinin sembolü haline gelmişti.
