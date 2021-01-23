Bill Gates, koronavirüs aşısı oldu

Dünyanın en zenginlerinden Microsoft'un kurucusu Bill Gates, Kovid-19'a karşı aşı oldu.
Bill Gates, koronavirüs (Kovid-19) aşısının ilk dozunu aldığını sosyal medya hesabından duyurdu.
NTV'nin haberine göre Bill Gates, "65 yaşında olmanın faydalarından biri de COVID-19 aşısı için uygun olmam. Bu hafta ilk dozumu aldım ve harika hissediyorum. Bizi bu noktaya getiren tüm bilim insanlarına, deneme katılımcılarına, düzenleyicilere ve önde gelen sağlık çalışanlarına teşekkür ederiz." mesajını paylaştı.
One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point. pic.twitter.com/67SIfrG1Yd— Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 22, 2021
