Trump, ABD-İtalya ilişkilerini Antik Roma'ya dayandırdı

Trump'ın Mattarella ile Beyaz Saray'da düzenlediği basın toplantısında "Amerika Birleşik Devletleri ve İtalya, binlerce yıl öncesine, Antik Roma İmparatorluğu’na dayanan ortak bir kültürel ve politik mirasla birbirine bağlı" ifadelerini kullanması sosyal medyada gündem oldu.
President @realDonaldTrump just wrapped up a joint press conference with President Mattarella of Italy.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 16, 2019
“The United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to Ancient Rome." 🇺🇸🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/10Ib2h4O4e
