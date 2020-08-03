Eski Fenerbahçeli futbolcu Stoch koronavirüse yakalandı

Bir dönem Fenerbahçe ve Bursaspor'da da oynayan Miroslav Stoch, Instagram hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, Kovid-19 testinin pozitif çıktığını duyurdu.
30 yaşındaki Slovak futbolcu, sağlık durumunun iyi olduğunu belirterek, "Herhangi bir problemim yok ve yakın zamanda sahalara döneceğime eminim. Ailem ve takım arkadaşlarımın testleri negatif çıktı. Doktorların uyarılarına uyarak evde kalacağım" ifadelerini kullandı.
As some of you may know from the media,in our team was diagnosed positive covid-19 test.Unfortunately that “lucky” guy is me.Don’t worry I feel well,don’t have any problems and Im sure I’ll be back on the pitch soon like it was on thursday and friday💪🏻 Thanks GOD,that my family,team mates and stuff were tested negative repeatedly 🙏🏻 I follow doctors rules and stay home safe for me and for the others. @paok_fc
