75. Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Hollywood'daki taciz skandallarını protesto etmek amacıyla siyah giyinme kararı alan aktivistler, ödül törenine de siyah elbiselerle geldiler. Ünlü isimlerin destek verdiği ve Time's Up (Vakit geldi!) sloganın kullanıldığı eylemde, Altın Küre Ödülleri törenine katılan isimler kıyafetlerinin yakalarına 'Time's Up' sloganının yazılı olduğu etiketler iliştirdiler.
75. Altın Küre Ödülleri'ni kazananlar şöyle:
The Shape of Water —Sinema Dalında En İyi Aktör Altın Küre Ödülü Drama
Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'
A massive congratulations to Gary Oldman for being awarded the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama award for his role in @DarkestHour! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YyPfI7iBNl— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
Sinema Dalında En İyi Aktör Altın Küre Ödülü — Müzikal veya Komedi
James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'
Oh, hai! @SethRogen is here to introduce a clip from his Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy nominated film, @DisasterArtist. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jHFexfOZlH— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
Sinema Dalında En İyi Aktris Altın Küre Ödülü — Drama
Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
And the Best Motion Picture — Drama winner is… @3Billboards! Congratulations to the entire cast! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5CIJ3vavNw— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
Sinema Dalında En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu Altın Küre Ödülü
Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'
.@AllisonBJanney is awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her outstanding work in @ITonyaMovie. Yay! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tgg72x8p30— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
Sinema Dalında En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Altın Küre Ödülü
Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Sinema Dalında En İyi Aktris Altın Küre Ödülü — Müzikal veya Komedi
Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'
.@LadyBirdMovie is being honored with the award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy! 👏 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WCgswHv8W3— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
En İyi Sinema Filmi Altın Küre Ödülü — Dram
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Congratulations to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (@3Billboards) — Best Motion Picture — Drama — #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/02ikLTyj23— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
En İyi Sinema Filmi Altın Küre Ödülü — Müzikal veya Komedi
Lady Bird
En İyi Yönetmen Altın Küre Ödülü
Guillermo del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'
Congratulations to Alexandre Desplat — Best Original Score — Motion Picture — The Shape of Water (@shapeofwater) — #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xdEswKciOO— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
En İyi Senaryo Altın Küre Ödülü
Martin McDonagh, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film Altın Küre Ödülü
'In the Fade'
Congratulations to @InTheFadeFilm, taking home tonight's award for Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sgSTRg1lCQ— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
En İyi Müzik Altın Küre Ödülü
Alexandre Desplat, 'The Shape of Water'
En İyi Şarkı Altın Küre Ödülü
This Is Me' — 'The Greatest Showman'
And the #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Original Song — Motion Picture goes to "This is Me" in @GreatestShowman! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/af3aY5Sd3w— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
En İyi Animasyon Film Altın Küre Ödülü
'Coco'
The winner of Best Motion Picture — Animated goes to the one-and-only @pixarcoco! A well deserved honor, congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zxaec9dxEp— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 Ocak 2018
