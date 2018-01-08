Kayıt
    Fatih Akın'ın Almanya/Fransa ortak yapımı filmi In The Fade, Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film ödülü aldı. Fatih Akın ödülü, In The Fade'de rol alan Diane Kruger ile aldı.

    75. Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

    Kültür & Sanat
    Oscar Ödülleri’ne giden yolda ilk adım sayılan 75. Altın Küre Ödülleri (2018 Golden Globe) 8 Ocak’ta Beverly Hills’te düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Fatih Akın'ın Almanya-Fransa ortak yapımı filmi 'In The Fade', Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film ödülü aldı.

    Hollywood'daki taciz skandallarını protesto etmek amacıyla siyah giyinme kararı alan aktivistler, ödül törenine de siyah elbiselerle geldiler. Ünlü isimlerin destek verdiği ve Time's Up (Vakit geldi!) sloganın kullanıldığı eylemde, Altın Küre Ödülleri törenine katılan isimler kıyafetlerinin yakalarına 'Time's Up' sloganının yazılı olduğu etiketler iliştirdiler.

    75. Altın Küre Ödülleri'ni kazananlar şöyle:

    The Shape of Water —Sinema Dalında En İyi Aktör Altın Küre Ödülü Drama

    Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

    Sinema Dalında En İyi Aktör Altın Küre Ödülü — Müzikal veya Komedi

    James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'

    Sinema Dalında En İyi Aktris Altın Küre Ödülü — Drama

    Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

    Sinema Dalında En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu Altın Küre Ödülü

    Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

    Sinema Dalında En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Altın Küre Ödülü

    Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

    Sinema Dalında En İyi Aktris Altın Küre Ödülü — Müzikal veya Komedi

    Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'

    En İyi Sinema Filmi Altın Küre Ödülü — Dram

    'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

    En İyi Sinema Filmi Altın Küre Ödülü — Müzikal veya Komedi

    Lady Bird

    En İyi Yönetmen Altın Küre Ödülü

    Guillermo del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

    En İyi Senaryo Altın Küre Ödülü

    Martin McDonagh, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

    En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film Altın Küre Ödülü

    'In the Fade'

    En İyi Müzik Altın Küre Ödülü

    Alexandre Desplat, 'The Shape of Water'

    En İyi Şarkı Altın Küre Ödülü

    This Is Me' — 'The Greatest Showman'

    En İyi Animasyon Film Altın Küre Ödülü

    'Coco'

    75. Altın Küre Ödülleri, Fatih Akın, ABD
    Macron IŞİD üyesi saldırganların 3 yıl önce Paris'te 17 kişiyi öldürdükleri Charlie Hebdo dergisinin ofisi ve koşer marketin önündeki anma etkinliklerine katıldı. Macron ölenlerin anısına çelenk bıraktı ve 1 dakikalık saygı duruşuna katıldı.
    Paris saldırılarının 3. yıldönümü
