Essence dergisinin kapağında ilk kez başörtülü siyah bir kadın: Halima Aden

Ahhh!! My first cover of 2020 and it’s for @essence !! A huge thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly on this historic 50th anniversary cover, I’m so thankful to be the first black hijab wearing woman to be featured on Essence! ♥️🙌🏾🎉 Chief Content&Creative Officer @moanaluu Photographer @jdthecombo Written by @jamberstarr Stylist/Fashion Director @mariellebobo Beauty Director @missjulee Makeup @jessicasmalls Manicure @pipbuzz Creative Director @mochamommy_nyc Production @nataliegialluca Set Design @propsbypenelope