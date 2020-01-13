2020 Oscar adayları belli oldu

Bu yıl 92. kez düzenlenecek Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar Ödülleri) adayları açıklandı. Joker filmi 11 dalda aday olurken, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood ise 10 dalda aday gösterildi.

Bütün dünyada heyecanla beklenen Oscar Ödülleri, 10 Şubat’ta Los Angeles’ta sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte Oscar için yarışacak film ve isimler:

En Çok Adaylık Kazanan Filmler

- Joker — 11

- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood — 10

- The Irishman — 10

- 1917 — 10

- Parasite — 6

- Marriage Story - 6

- Little Women — 6

- Bombshell — 3

En İyi Film

- Ford v Ferrari

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Little Women

- Marriage Story

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

- Parasite

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

- Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

- Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

- Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

- Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

- Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

- Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

- Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

- Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

- Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

En İyi Yönetmen

- Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

- Todd Phillips, "Joker"

- Sam Mendes, "1917"

- Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

- Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

- Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

- Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

- Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

- Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

- Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

- Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

- Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

- Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

- Kathy Bates "Richard Jewell"

En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film

- "Corpus Christi" (Polonya)

- "Honeyland" (Makedonya)

- "Les Miserables" (Fransa)

- "Pain and Glory" (İspanya)

- "Parasite" (Güney Kore)

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

- Ford v Ferrari

- Joker

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

En İyi Özgün Müzik

- Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker)

- Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

- Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

- Thomas Newman (1917)

- John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Film

- Dcera (Daughter)

- Hair Love

- Kitbull

- Memorable

- Sister

En İyi Kısa Film

- Brotherhood

- Nefta Football Club

- The Neighbours' Window

- Saria

- A Sister

En İyi Belgesel

- American Factory

- The Cave

- The Edge of Democracy

- For Sama

- Honeyland

En İyi Animasyon Film

- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

- I Lost My Body

- Klaus

- Missing Link

- Toy Story 4

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Little Women

- The Two Popes

En İyi Ses Miksajı

- Ad Astra

- Ford v Ferrari

- Joker

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği

- The Irishman

- Joker

- The Lighthouse

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

- Toy Story 4

- Rocketman

- Breakthrough

- Frozen 2

- Harriet

En İyi Görsel Efekt

- Avengers: Endgame

- The Irishman

- The Lion King

- 1917

- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

- Parasite

En İyi Kurgu

- Ford v Ferrari

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Parasite

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj

- Bombshell

- Joker

- Judy

- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

- 1917

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo

- Knives Out

- Marriage Story

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

- Parasite

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

- In The Absence

- Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone

- Life Overtakes Me

- St. Louis Superman

- Walk Run Cha-Cha