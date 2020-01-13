Kayıt
    Oscar ödülleri

    2020 Oscar adayları belli oldu

    Kültür & Sanat
    Sinemanın en prestijli ödülü olarak bilinen Oscar Ödülleri adayları açıklandı.

    Bu yıl 92. kez düzenlenecek Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar Ödülleri) adayları açıklandı. Joker filmi 11 dalda aday olurken, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood ise 10 dalda aday gösterildi. 

    Bütün dünyada heyecanla beklenen Oscar Ödülleri, 10 Şubat’ta Los Angeles’ta sahiplerini bulacak. 

    İşte Oscar için yarışacak film ve isimler:

    En Çok Adaylık Kazanan Filmler
    - Joker — 11
    - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood — 10
    - The Irishman — 10
    - 1917 — 10
    - Parasite — 6
    - Marriage Story - 6
    - Little Women — 6
    - Bombshell — 3

    En İyi Film
    - Ford v Ferrari
    - The Irishman
    - Jojo Rabbit
    - Joker
    - Little Women
    - Marriage Story
    - 1917
    - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
    - Parasite

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
    - Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
    - Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
    - Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
    - Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
    - Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
    - Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
    - Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
    - Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
    - Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
    - Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

    En İyi Yönetmen
    - Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
    - Todd Phillips, "Joker"
    - Sam Mendes, "1917"
    - Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
    - Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
    - Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
    - Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
    - Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
    - Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
    - Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
    - Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
    - Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
    - Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
    - Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
    - Kathy Bates "Richard Jewell"

    En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film
    - "Corpus Christi" (Polonya)
    - "Honeyland" (Makedonya)
    - "Les Miserables" (Fransa)
    - "Pain and Glory" (İspanya)
    - "Parasite" (Güney Kore)

     En İyi Ses Kurgusu
    - Ford v Ferrari
    - Joker
    - 1917
    - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
    - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    En İyi Özgün Müzik
    - Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker)
    - Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
    - Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
    - Thomas Newman (1917)
    - John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

    En İyi Kısa Animasyon Film
    - Dcera (Daughter)
    - Hair Love
    - Kitbull
    - Memorable
    - Sister

     En İyi Kısa Film
    - Brotherhood
    - Nefta Football Club
    - The Neighbours' Window
    - Saria
    - A Sister

    En İyi Belgesel
    - American Factory
    - The Cave
    - The Edge of Democracy
    - For Sama
    - Honeyland

    En İyi Animasyon Film
    - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    - I Lost My Body
    - Klaus
    - Missing Link
    - Toy Story 4

      En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
    - The Irishman
    - Jojo Rabbit
    - Joker
    - Little Women
    - The Two Popes

    En İyi Ses Miksajı
    - Ad Astra
    - Ford v Ferrari
    - Joker
    - 1917
    - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

    En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği
    - The Irishman
    - Joker
    - The Lighthouse
    - 1917
    - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

    En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
    - Toy Story 4
    - Rocketman
    - Breakthrough
    - Frozen 2
    - Harriet

    En İyi Görsel Efekt
    - Avengers: Endgame
    - The Irishman
    - The Lion King
    - 1917
    - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
    - The Irishman
    - Jojo Rabbit
    - 1917
    - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
    - Parasite

     En İyi Kurgu
    - Ford v Ferrari
    - The Irishman
    - Jojo Rabbit
    - Joker
    - Parasite

    En İyi Saç ve Makyaj
    - Bombshell
    - Joker
    - Judy
    - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
    - 1917

    En İyi Orijinal Senaryo
    - Knives Out
    - Marriage Story
    - 1917
    - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
    - Parasite

    En İyi Kısa Belgesel
    - In The Absence
    - Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone
    - Life Overtakes Me
    - St. Louis Superman
    - Walk Run Cha-Cha

    Etiketler:
    Oscar Ödül Töreni, Oscar Ödülleri, Oscar Ödülü, Oscar
