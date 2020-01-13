2020 Oscar adayları belli oldu

Bu yıl 92. kez düzenlenecek Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar Ödülleri) adayları açıklandı. Joker filmi 11 dalda aday olurken, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood ise 10 dalda aday gösterildi.
Bütün dünyada heyecanla beklenen Oscar Ödülleri, 10 Şubat’ta Los Angeles’ta sahiplerini bulacak.
İşte Oscar için yarışacak film ve isimler:
En Çok Adaylık Kazanan Filmler
- Joker — 11
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood — 10
- The Irishman — 10
- 1917 — 10
- Parasite — 6
- Marriage Story - 6
- Little Women — 6
- Bombshell — 3
En İyi Film
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
- Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
- Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
- Renee Zellweger, "Judy"
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
- Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
- Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"
En İyi Yönetmen
- Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
- Todd Phillips, "Joker"
- Sam Mendes, "1917"
- Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
- Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
- Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
- Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
- Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
- Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
- Kathy Bates "Richard Jewell"
En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film
- "Corpus Christi" (Polonya)
- "Honeyland" (Makedonya)
- "Les Miserables" (Fransa)
- "Pain and Glory" (İspanya)
- "Parasite" (Güney Kore)
En İyi Ses Kurgusu
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
En İyi Özgün Müzik
- Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker)
- Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
- Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
- Thomas Newman (1917)
- John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)
En İyi Kısa Animasyon Film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
En İyi Kısa Film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbours' Window
- Saria
- A Sister
En İyi Belgesel
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
En İyi Animasyon Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
En İyi Ses Miksajı
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
- Toy Story 4
- Rocketman
- Breakthrough
- Frozen 2
- Harriet
En İyi Görsel Efekt
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
En İyi Kurgu
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
En İyi Kısa Belgesel
- In The Absence
- Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
