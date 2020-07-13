John Travolta'nın eşi Kelly Preston hayatını kaybetti

John Travolta, sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, iki yıldır göğüs kanseri tedavisi gören eşi Kelly Preston'ın yaşamını yitirdiğini açıkladı.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Kendisi de sinema oyuncusu olan 57 yaşındaki Kelly Preston, 'İkizler (Twins)' ve 'Yeni Bir Başlangıç (Jerry Maguire)' gibi birçok ünlü Hollywood filminde ve bazı televizyon yapımlarında rol almıştı.
Travolta ve Preston, beraber rol aldıkları 1988 yapımı 'Profesyoneller (The Experts)' filminde tanışmıştı ve 28 yıldır evliydi.
İki kızları bulunan çift, en son 2018 yılında çevrilen 'Gotti' filminde beraber rol almıştı.
