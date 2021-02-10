93. Oscar ödülleri kısaltılmış aday listeleri açıklandı

Altın Küre, Oyuncular Birliği, Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi gibi ödüllerin adaylarını açıklaması ile birlikte ödül sezonunda ön plana çıkan yapımlar büyük ölçüde netlik kazanırken, Oscar yarışı da şekillenmeye başladı. Akademi tarafından yapılan açıklamayla, dokuz kategoride finalistler arasına kalarak Oscar adaylığına bir adım daha yaklaşan yapımlar ve isimler belli oldu.

İşte aralarında En İyi Belgesel, En İyi Kısa Film ve En İyi Görsel Efekt'in de yer aldığı dokuz kategoride Oscar adaylığına bir adım daha yaklaşan yapımlar:

En İyi Belgesel

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

En İyi Uluslararası Film

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Bosna Hersek

The Mole Agent – Şili

Charlatan – Çekya

Another Round – Danimarka

Two of Us – Fransa

La Llorona – Guatemala

Better Days – Hong Kong

Sun Children – Iran

Night of the Kings – Fildişi Sahili

I’m No Longer Here – Meksika

Hope – Norveç

Collective – Romanya

Dear Comrades! – Rusya

A Sun – Tayvan

The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunus

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj

Birds of Prey

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami…

Pinocchio

En İyi Orijinal Müzik

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

Turntables – All In: The Fight for Democracy

See What You’ve Done – Belly of the Beast

Wuhan Flu – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Never Break – Giving Voice

Make It Work – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Rain Song – Minari

Show Me Your Soul – Mr. Soul!

Loyal Brave True – Mulan

Free – The One and Only Ivan

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Green – Sound of Metal

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

En İyi Kısa Film

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Birds of Prey

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya