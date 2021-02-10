Kayıt
16:30 10 Şubat 2021
    93. Oscar ödülleri kısaltılmış aday listeleri açıklandı

    93. Akademi Ödülleri’nin 9 kategorisi için kısaltılmış aday listeleri açıklandı. Türkiye'nin En İyi Uluslararası Film kategorisinde aday gösterdiği 7. Koğuştaki Mucize kısa listeye kalmayı başaramadı.

    Altın Küre, Oyuncular Birliği, Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi gibi ödüllerin adaylarını açıklaması ile birlikte ödül sezonunda ön plana çıkan yapımlar büyük ölçüde netlik kazanırken, Oscar yarışı da şekillenmeye başladı. Akademi tarafından yapılan açıklamayla, dokuz kategoride finalistler arasına kalarak Oscar adaylığına bir adım daha yaklaşan yapımlar ve isimler belli oldu.

    İşte aralarında En İyi Belgesel, En İyi Kısa Film ve En İyi Görsel Efekt'in de yer aldığı dokuz kategoride Oscar adaylığına bir adım daha yaklaşan yapımlar: 

    • En İyi Belgesel

    All In: The Fight for Democracy
    Boys State
    Collective
    Crip Camp
    Dick Johnson Is Dead
    Gunda
    MLK/FBI
    The Mole Agent
    My Octopus Teacher
    Notturno
    The Painter and the Thief
    76 Days
    Time
    The Truffle Hunters
    Welcome to Chechnya

    • En İyi Kısa Belgesel

    Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
    Call Center Blues
    Colette
    A Concerto Is a Conversation
    Do Not Split
    Hunger Ward
    Hysterical Girl
    A Love Song for Latasha
    The Speed Cubers
    What Would Sophia Loren Do?

    • En İyi Uluslararası Film

    Quo Vadis, Aida? – Bosna Hersek
    The Mole Agent – Şili
    Charlatan – Çekya
    Another Round – Danimarka
    Two of Us – Fransa
    La Llorona – Guatemala
    Better Days – Hong Kong
    Sun Children – Iran
    Night of the Kings – Fildişi Sahili
    I’m No Longer Here – Meksika
    Hope – Norveç
    Collective – Romanya
    Dear Comrades! – Rusya
    A Sun – Tayvan
    The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunus

    • En İyi Saç ve Makyaj

    Birds of Prey
    Emma
    The Glorias
    Hillbilly Elegy
    Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
    The Little Things
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Mank
    One Night in Miami…
    Pinocchio

    • En İyi Orijinal Müzik

    Ammonite
    Blizzard of Souls
    Da 5 Bloods
    The Invisible Man
    Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
    The Life Ahead
    The Little Things
    Mank
    The Midnight Sky
    Minari
    Mulan
    News of the World
    Soul
    Tenet
    The Trial of the Chicago

    • En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

    Turntables – All In: The Fight for Democracy
    See What You’ve Done – Belly of the Beast
    Wuhan Flu – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
    Never Break – Giving Voice
    Make It Work – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
    Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah
    lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead
    Rain Song – Minari
    Show Me Your Soul – Mr. Soul!
    Loyal Brave True – Mulan
    Free – The One and Only Ivan
    Speak Now – One Night in Miami
    Green – Sound of Metal
    Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

    • En İyi Kısa Animasyon

    Burrow
    Genius Loci
    If Anything Happens I Love You
    Kapaemahu
    Opera
    Out
    The Snail and the Whale
    To Gerard
    Traces
    Yes-People

    • En İyi Kısa Film

    Bittu
    Da Yie
    Feeling Through
    The Human Voice
    The Kicksled Choir
    The Letter Room
    The Present
    Two Distant Strangers
    The Van
    White Eye

    • En İyi Görsel Efekt

    Birds of Prey
    Bloodshot
    Love and Monsters
    Mank
    The Midnight Sky
    Mulan
    The One and Only Ivan
    Soul
    Tenet
    Welcome to Chechnya

    7. Koğuştaki Mucize, Film, Oscar Ödülü, Oscar
