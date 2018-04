'Filistin'in cesur kızı'na İsrailli sorguculardan taciz ve tehdit

Occupation Forces

Arrested 10 Palestinians, including four minors & Mohammed al-Tamimi, the cousin of 'Ahed al-Tamimi. ■ Mohammed's skull was rubber-coated in December and is awaiting surgery. He is now in Israeli custody#MB #Zionist #BDS #GroupPalestine #قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/JZ4ZX073ye