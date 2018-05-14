Trump'a Kudüs jesti: İsrailli futbol takımı, kulübün ismini 'Trump' olarak değiştireceklerini açıkladı

70 שנה המתינה ירושלים להכרה בינלאומית, עד שהנשיא דונלד טראמפ החליט לעשות מעשה והכיר בה כבירת הנצח של עם ישראל. הנשיא טראמפ הפגין אומץ, חזון ואהבת אמת לעם ישראל ולבירתו, ובימים אלה הולכות מדינות נוספות בעקבותיו ושמות את ירושלים על המפה. בית"ר ירושלים, אחד המותגים הירושלמים הבולטים ביותר, החליט לגמול לנשיא על אהבתו במחוות אהבה משלנו. ראשי המועדון — הבעלים אלי טביב ומחזיק זכויות הניהול אלי אוחנה, החליטו להוסיף לשם המועדון את שמו של הנשיא האמריקאי שעשה הסטוריה ומעתה תיקרא קבוצת המנורה "בית"ר טראמפ ירושלים". יש בנו אהבה לכבוד הנשיא, והיא תנצח. 🇮🇱💛🖤🇺🇸 For 70 years has Jerusalem been awaiting international recognition, until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel. President Trump has shown courage, and true love of the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following his lead in giving Jerusalem its rightful status. The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own. The chairmen of the club, the owner Eli Tabib and the executive manager Eli Ohana have decided to add to the club's title the name of the American President who made history, and from now on will be called Beitar Trump Jerusalem. We have the greatest love for the President, and it will win! 🇮🇱🖤💛🇺🇸

