Kayıt
16:21 14 Mayıs 2018
Ankara+ 22°C
İstanbul+ 21°C
Canlı Yayın
    Arama
    Son Dakika:
    Beitar Jerusalem

    Trump'a Kudüs jesti: İsrailli futbol takımı, kulübün ismini 'Trump' olarak değiştireceklerini açıkladı

    © AFP 2018 /
    Ortadoğu
    URL'yi kısaltın
    0 01

    ABD başkanı Donald Trump'ın İsrail Büyükelçiliğini Kudüs'e taşıma kararını açıklamasının ardından Beitar Jerusalem isimli bir Kudüs takımı, adını 'Beitar Trump Jerusalem' olarak değiştireceğini açıkladı.

    ABD Başkanı Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Kremlin'den ABD'nin Kudüs adımına tepki: Endişeliyiz
    ABD'nin İsrail büyükelçiliğini Kudüs'e taşıma kararını açıklamasının ardından ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'a teşekkür etmek isteyen kulüp yetkilileri kulüp ismini 'Beitar Trump Jerusalem' olarak değiştirdiğini açıkladı.

    Kulüp Başkanı Eli Tabib ile İcra Müdürü Eli Ohana tarafından açıklanan kararın Beitar taraftarları tarafından tepkiyle karşılandığı öğrenildi. Öte yandan, bu kararın resmileşmesi için İsrail Futbol Federasyonu'nun onay vermesi gerekiyor ancak Trump ismi İsrail'de tescilli bir marka olduğundan onay alması beklenmiyor.

     

    70 שנה המתינה ירושלים להכרה בינלאומית, עד שהנשיא דונלד טראמפ החליט לעשות מעשה והכיר בה כבירת הנצח של עם ישראל. הנשיא טראמפ הפגין אומץ, חזון ואהבת אמת לעם ישראל ולבירתו, ובימים אלה הולכות מדינות נוספות בעקבותיו ושמות את ירושלים על המפה. בית"ר ירושלים, אחד המותגים הירושלמים הבולטים ביותר, החליט לגמול לנשיא על אהבתו במחוות אהבה משלנו. ראשי המועדון — הבעלים אלי טביב ומחזיק זכויות הניהול אלי אוחנה, החליטו להוסיף לשם המועדון את שמו של הנשיא האמריקאי שעשה הסטוריה ומעתה תיקרא קבוצת המנורה "בית"ר טראמפ ירושלים". יש בנו אהבה לכבוד הנשיא, והיא תנצח. 🇮🇱💛🖤🇺🇸 For 70 years has Jerusalem been awaiting international recognition, until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel. President Trump has shown courage, and true love of the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following his lead in giving Jerusalem its rightful status. The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own. The chairmen of the club, the owner Eli Tabib and the executive manager Eli Ohana have decided to add to the club's title the name of the American President who made history, and from now on will be called Beitar Trump Jerusalem. We have the greatest love for the President, and it will win! 🇮🇱🖤💛🇺🇸

    A post shared by Beitar Jerusalem F.C Official (@fcbeitar) on May 13, 2018 at 6:36am PDT


    'İSRAİL HALKINA GERÇEK SEVGİSİNİ GÖSTERDİ'
    Kulübün resmi sosyal medya hesabından paylaşılan bir gönderide ise "Başkan Donald Trump cesur bir hamleyle Kudüs'ü İsrail'in ebedi başkenti olarak kabul etti. Başkan Trump, İsrail halkına ve başkentlerine gerçek sevgisini gösterdi ve bu günlerde Kudüs'e hakkı olan statüsünü sağlama konusunda diğer ülkeler de onu takip ediyor" ifadeleri kullanıldı ve "Şehrin en tanınmış simgelerinden biri olan Beitar Jerusalem futbol kulübü, ABD başkanını sevgisinden ve desteğinden dolayı bir jestle onurlandırmaktan mutluluk duyuyor" denildi.
    Etiketler:
    isim değişikliği, futbol takımı, Beitar Jerusalem, Donald Trump, Kudüs, Eli Ohana, Eli Tabib, ABD
    Topluluk kurallarıTartışma
    Facebook hesabınızla yorum yapınSputnik hesabınızla yorum yapın

    Haberler

    Tüm haberler
    Tüm haberler

    Önerilenler

    Multimedya

    Kenan Sofuoğlu, aktif sporculuk kariyerini sonlandırdı.
    'Cumhurbaşkanım istediği için bırakıyorum' diyen Sofuoğlu, pistlere veda etti
    Karikatür
    Liberman'dan Esad'a: İranlıları Suriye'den defedin
    İnfografik
    2018'in ilk çeyreğinde Rusya ile Türkiye arasındaki ticaret hacmi
    Kayıt
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt'a tıklayarak Gizlilik Politikası'nı kabul ettiğinizi ve kişisel verilerinizin Gizlilik Politikası'na uygun bir şekilde kullanılmasına onay verdiğinizi teyit edersiniz.
    Şifre kurtarma
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    tr.sputniknews.com profiliniz var mı?
    EvetHayır
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    tr.sputniknews.com profilim yok
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    Giriş
    tr.sputniknews.com profilim var
    Profili sil
    tr.sputniknews.com profilinizi silmek istediğinizden emin misiniz?
    EvetHayır
    Profiliniz silindi! Profilinizi, 30 gün içinde kurtarabilirsiniz. Bunun için kayıt sırasında e-mail'inize gönderilen mesajdaki bağlantıya tıklamanız yeterli.
    Kapat
    Topluluk kuralları
    Sputnik’teki kullanıcı hesapları veya sosyal ağ hesaplarıyla kullanıcıların tescil edilmesi ve yetkilendirilmesi aşağıdaki kuralların kullanıcılar tarafından bilindiğini ve kabul edildiğini gösterir:
    Kullanıcılar ulusal ve uluslararası kurallara riayet etmek, görüşmelerdeki diğer katılımcı ve gönderilerde adı geçen kişilere karşı saygılı davranmak zorundadır. Site yönetimi, sitenin genel kullanımı dışındaki herhangi bir dilde yapılan her türlü yorumu silme hakkına sahiptir.

    sputniknews.com’un bütün dillerdeki yayınlarına gönderilen her türlü yorum üzerinde oynama yapılabilir.

    Kullanıcı yorumları aşağıdaki durumlar halinde silinecektir;

    Mevcut gönderiyle alakalı değilse.

    Herhangi bir ırkçı, etnik, cinsiyetçi, dini veya içtimai esasa dayalı nefret söylemi ve ayrımcılık içeriyor ise veya azınlık hakları ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Ruhsal veya başka bir yönden zarar vererek, çocuk hakları ihlal ediliyorsa,

    Herhangi bir aşırı düşünce içeriyor veya yasa dışı eylemlere teşvik ediyorsa.

    Başka kullanıcılara, kişilere veya özel kuruluşa yönelik tehdit, itibara zarar verme veya ticari şöhret zedelemeye yönelik bir söylem içeriyorsa.

    Sputnik’e yönelik saygısızca bir söylem veya aşağılama içeriyorsa.

    Özel hayatın gizliliği ihlal ediliyor, üçüncü kişilerin onayı olmaksızın kişisel bilgiler yayınlanıyor veya haberleşme gizliliği ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Hayvanlara yönelik şiddet, işkenceden bahsediliyor veya bu tarz görüntüleri barındırıyorsa.

    İntihar yöntemlerine ilişkin söylemler veya buna yönelik bir teşvik içeriyorsa.

    Ticari amaç güdüyor, yasadışı siyasi kuruluş reklamı veya uygunsuz bir reklam içeriyor, ya da bu çeşit bilgi barındıran başka bir çevrimiçi kaynağa bağlantı gösteriliyorsa.

    Yetkilendirilmeksizin üçüncü kişilerin hizmetleri veya ürünlerin tanıtımı yapılıyorsa.

    Küfür, saldırı veya türevlerini içeren veya bu tanımlamaya uyan herhangi bir sözcüğe yönelik ipuçları içeriyorsa.

    Spam içeriyor, spam barındıran toplu mail hizmetlerinin ve çabuk zengin olma planı bulunduran içeriklerin reklamı yapılıyorsa.

    Uyuşturucu madde kullanımına teşvik ediliyor, bu maddelerin kullanımı ve üretimine yönelik bilgi içeriyorsa.

    Virüs veya kötü amaçlı yazılım içeriyorsa.

    Aynı temalı birçok yorumun gönderildiği örgütlü bir hareket planının parçasıysa (flash mob).

    Birçok tutarsız ve ilgisiz iletiyle tartışma sekmesi altında yığılma yaratıyorsa (flood yapma).

    Görgü kurallarına aykırı, her türlü saldırgan, küçük düşürücü ve kötüye kullanım bulunduran bir söylem barındırıyorsa (trolleme).

    Dilin standart kurallarına uygunsuz bir şekilde yazılmışsa (Çoğunlukla veya tamamen büyük harfle ya da cümle cümle ayırmamak gibi).

    Kullanıcı bu kurallardan herhangi birini ihlal eder veya sözü geçenlere yönelik ihlal belirtisi gösteren davranışta bulunursa, site yönetimi kullanıcının sayfaya erişimini engelleyebilir veya hiçbir bilgilendirme yapmaksızın kullanıcının hesabını silebilir.

    Kullanıcılar site moderatörleriyle moderator.tr@sputniknews.com adresinden iletişime geçerek hesaplarının erişime açılmasını talep edebilir.

    Moderatöre gönderilen e-postalar şunları içermelidir:
    Konu: Hesap geri alma/ erişime açılması yazdıkları, kullanıcı adı,  hesaplarının silinmesi veya erişiminin engellenmesine yol açan davranışlarına yönelik bir açıklama.

    Site moderatörleri, iade etmeye veya erişime açılmaya uygun görmeleri halinde kullanıcı hesabını açacaktır.

    Kullanıcı hesabı yukarıdaki kuralların ihlalinin tekrarlanması halinde erişimi engellendiğinde yeniden alınamaz.

    Daha fazlası için: moderator.tr@sputniknews.com
    Giriş
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Tamam