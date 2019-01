Kabil'de bomba yüklü araçla saldırı: 4 ölü, 90'dan fazla yaralı

At least 4 complex attacks on Green Village in #Kabul,which I remember since 2012:

1_MAY, 2012: 8 killed & 17 wounded.

2_Nov,2014 attackers failed to go in.

3_Nov,2018: no casualties reported.

January 2019: 4 killed & 44 wounded.This comp is used by foreigners largely. pic.twitter.com/dznEpyPhYO