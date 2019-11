Ruhani, benzin zammı mağdurlarına yardım kararnamesi imzaladı

Iran's reformist paper Seday-e Eslahat prints the hashtag #Resign on its front page. Headline reads: "Hear the Voices of People Protesting the Price of Gas & Economic Pressure: People Have Lost Their Hope in Rouhani and Await His Resignation." #Iran #IranProtests #اعتراضات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/EiqcirDHfW