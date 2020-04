ABD, Irak’taki Takaddum Üssü’nü boşaltıyor

After months of planning, @Coalition departs Taqaddum (Habbaniyah) air base & transfers $3.5 million of property to @IraqiGovt. 500 @CJTFOIR personnel will go. 🚁The @modmiliq remains strong against Daesh in Anbar province. #DefeatDaesh pic.twitter.com/xXn8qBm9Wj