ABD, Hariri suikastı failinin başına 10 milyon dolar ödül koydu

REWARD! Up to $10 Million

Salim Jamil Ayyash



Salim Ayyash is a senior member of Lebanese Hizballah's hit squad, Unit 121. He led a hit team that killed a former Lebanese prime minister and has sought to harm U.S. military personnel.



