Bahreyn İsrail'e büyükelçi atadı

Mazal Tov & Mabrouk to Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma, who has been appointed as #Bahrain’s 1st Ambassador to #Israel. Al-Jalahma is an experienced diplomat, currently Director of Operations at @bahdiplomatic & was previously deputy Head of Mission at @BahrainEmbDC. 🇮🇱 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/o3BhDeHRSM