İsrail: Hamas'ın 15 kilometrelik tünel sistemini imha ettik

İsrail ile Hamas arasındaki çatışmalar devam ederken, İsrail Ordusu Hamas'ın yeraltı tünel sistemine bir gecede 3 ayrı saldırı düzenledi.
Ordu, saldırı kapsamında yaklaşık 35 hedefin ve 15 kilometrelik tünel sisteminin 54 savaş uçağı tarafından vurulduğunu açıkladı.
Overnight, the IAF conducted a third round of strikes against the Hamas 'Metro' tunnel system in the northern Gaza Strip. As part of the strike, approximately 35 terror targets and 15 kilometers of the tunnel system were struck by 54 fighter jets.— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 17, 2021
Öte yandan, İsrail ordusunun Hamas'ın üst düzey komutanlarına ait olduğu iddia edilen 9 konutu vurduğu belirtildi.
Saldırı düzenlenen konutlar arasında, Beyt Hanun ve Gazze'deki Sabara taburunun komutanlarının ikametgahları olduğu iddia edildi.
Over the last few hours, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck nine residences belonging to Hamas terror organization high ranking commanders in the Gaza Strip.— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 17, 2021
The residences that were struck were used as terror infrastructure. Some of the residences were used to store weapons.
Bugün ise, 'Duvarların Koruyucuları' operasyonu kapsamında faaliyette olan Demir Kubbe Hava Savunma Sistemi'nin yüzde 90'lık bir başarı oranıyla Gazze'den fırlatılan 3 bin 150 rokete karşı aktif olduğu açıklandı.
As of 7:00, since the beginning of operation "Guardian of the Walls", approximately 3,150 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory, of which approximately 460 failed launches fell in the Gaza Strip.— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 17, 2021
