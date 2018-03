Rusya’da gökten külçe altın yağdı

Nimbus AL Antonov An-12 (RA-11130) substantially damaged when its cargo shifted rearwards on take-off rotation at Yakutsk Airport, Russia tearing through the cargo hatch. The cargo of 9 tons of gold ingots spread all across the runway. An-12 landed safely. https://t.co/CfnsG6ylMY pic.twitter.com/jYB6zPl1Zh