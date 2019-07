Rus milli senkronize yüzücüler Dünya Şampiyonası’nda altın madalya kazandı

Leading the way until the 🥇! Unstoppable and impressive team Russia made the crowd go noisy tonight!! 🥳🥳 Hard work always pays off and brings you a GOLD! 💪 🇷🇺 Congrats ladies! Medal Ceremony goes next! Stay with us 😉 #FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/yWwJ2gU9OQ