Suriye'deki mülteci kamplarında kalan 44 çocuk Moskova'ya getirildi

💬 #Zakharova: On April 19, an @mod_russia flight returned 4⃣4⃣ children from Damascus orphanages and refugee camps to 🇷🇺 Moscow.



We continue to work on bringing home underage Russians who ended up in 🇸🇾 #Syria because of their parents’ involvement in terrorist activity pic.twitter.com/jvHezXBX6y