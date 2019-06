Polonya savaş gemisi, NATO’nun Baltık Denizi’ndeki tatbikatı sırasında yara aldı

On June 16, 2019, an amphibious landing was counducted at Nemirseta Beach, 🇱🇹, by troops participating in the exercise #BALTOPS2019. The operation involved 🇵🇱 #ORPGniezno (822) minelayer-landing ship & 🇪🇸 "Juan Carlos I" (L61) amphibious assault ship-aircraft carrier. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/3yVkY7ANtT