El Clasico'da Barcelona kazandı, Messi '5 dalda' rekor kırdı

Messi broke 5⃣ records today!



✅ Most assists in El Clásico history (14)

✅ Most goals in El Clásico history (25)

✅ Most goals for a single club (526)

✅ Only player to score 15+ goals 10 consecutive La Liga seasons

✅ Most goals scored against Real Madrid in history (17)



🐐 pic.twitter.com/plJtbCqxdB