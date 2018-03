En komik kırmızı kart

The phantom red card at @hemelfc



This seemed to happen:



The Ref asks Sanchez Watt for his name.



Watt gives it repeatedly but the ref hears it as ‘What? What?’



The ref shows him a red for dissent.



Parkes explains to the ref who rescinds the card.



