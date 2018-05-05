Beyin kanaması geçiren Sir Alex Ferguson ameliyat oldu

Manchester United, 76 yaşındaki Ferguson'ın ameliyat olduğu, ameliyatın iyi geçtiği ve yoğun bakıma alındığına dair açıklama yaptı.
Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 5 Mayıs 2018
Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ
Ünlü televizyon programcısı ve sunucusu Piers Morgan da bu yönde bir paylaşımda bulundu.
UPDATE: Manchester United say Sir Alex Ferguson had brain haemorrhage & has already undergone emergency op.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 5 Mayıs 2018
Procedure 'gone very well'. Now in intensive care. pic.twitter.com/ci02qJxWMg
Ferguson 26 yıl menajerliğini yaptığı Manchester United'ı en uzun süre çalıştıran teknik direktör oldu. Bu zaman zarfında Kırmızı Şeytanlar'a 38 kupa kazandırdıktan sonra Mayıs 2013'te emekliye ayrıldı. Ancak haleflerinden hiçbiri yerini dolduramadı, kendine 'özel biri' diyen José Mourinho dahil.
Ferguson, geçen pazar Old Trafford'daydı ve 22 yılını verdiği Arsenal'den sezon sonunda ayrılacağını açıklamış olan Fransız teknik direktör Arsene Wenger'e bir anı plaketi vermişti.
Sosyal medyada sadece Kırmızı Şeytanlar'ın taraftarları değil, tüm dünyadan futbolseverler İskoç asıllı İngiliz futbol efsanesi için acil şifalar dileyen mesajlar yağdırdı.
Efsane teknik adam Alex Ferguson'a geçmiş olsun dileklerimizi iletiyoruz. pic.twitter.com/o09Ua1vHOH— Galatasaray'dan Son Dakikalar (@GsdenSonDakika) 5 Mayıs 2018
'When the Hillsborough disaster happened back in 1989, Sir Alex Ferguson was straight on the phone to offer his help in any way he could'— Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) 5 Mayıs 2018
We want to wish the former Manchester United manager a speedy recovery after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage. pic.twitter.com/WM5PJsZhIJ
Everyone at Sevilla FC wants to send their best wishes and strength to those close to Sir Alex Ferguson at such a difficult time. If there's anyone out there with the spirit to pull through it's Sir Alex. Fuerza!— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) 5 Mayıs 2018
Sky Sports have now confirmed the reports regarding Sir Alex Ferguson.— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) 5 Mayıs 2018
Sir Alex is in a "serious condition in hospital and will undergo surgery tonight".
Thoughts are with the boss and his family at this difficult time.
Fingers crossed he pulls through! #mufc pic.twitter.com/iNck7wfcn4
I’ve never met Sir Alex Ferguson, but the impact and influence he’s had on my life is enormous. As is true for football fans everywhere. Here’s hoping there’s plenty of Fergie time left. pic.twitter.com/wShcRcmCJd— Conor McGrath (@cjmcgrath96) 5 Mayıs 2018
