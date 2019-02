Chelsea'de son perde: Sarri, 'çık' dediği kaleci Kepa'nın isyan bayrağını çekmesi üzerine 'çıldırdı'

Hear what happened in the final moments of the #eflcupfinal as Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be subbed



'I haven't seen anything like this' — @juliette_grace as she describes the unbelievable scenes



📲📻 — https://t.co/X4R5uT0Ykb #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/6da59rC7yh