Koronavirüsle dalga geçtikten sonra salgına yakalanan Rudy Gobert özür diledi: Duyarsızdım

ABD’de koronavirüs nedeniyle NBA maçları askıya alınırken, ciddiyetsiz tutumu yüzünden salgının yayılmasına yardımcı olmakla suçlanan Utah Jazz oyuncusu Rudy Gobert, sosyal medya hesaplarından bir özür açıklaması yayımladı.
NBA is suspending its season “until further notice” after Rudy Gobert of Jazz reportedly contracted the #coronavirus. What has make it worse is that he deliberately touched all the mics a few days ago during a press briefing to tell the public that the disease was not a big deal. pic.twitter.com/sSd97adIxr— Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) March 12, 2020
Eurohoops.net sitesinin haberine göre Fransız basketbolcu, şu ifadeleri kullandı; “Son 24 saatte bana desteklerini ve endişelerini bildiren herkese teşekkür etmek istiyorum. Teşhis konulduğundan beri çok farklı duygular içerisindeyim. Korku, kaygı ve utanç. İlk ve en önemli şey şu ki, tehlikeye attığım insanlardan herkesin önünde özür diliyorum. O zamanlar virüsün bana bulaştığı hakkında en ufak bir fikrim yoktu. Mazeretim yok, duyarsızdım. Umarım benim hikâyem herkese bu konuyu ciddiye alma noktasında bir uyarı olur.”
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Rudy Gobert, “Bu virüsün yayılmasını önlemek üzere tüm deneyimlerimle herkesi eğiterek destek olma yolunda her şeyi yapacağım. Bana çok iyi bakılıyor ve tamamen iyileşmiş biçimde döneceğim. Tüm desteğiniz için tekrardan teşekkürler. Herkesi sağlıklı olmaya, güvende kalmaya davet ediyorum” dedi.
