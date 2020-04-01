Wimbledon Tenis Turnuvası, koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle iptal edildi

134. Wimbledon Tenis Turnuvası, koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle 2020 yılında yapılmayacak. Organizasyon 28 Haziran-11 Temmuz 2021 tarihleri arasında gerçekleştirilecek.
It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020
The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)