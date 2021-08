Güreşçi Rıza Kayaalp, Tokyo 2020'de bronz madalya kazandı

#Tokyo2020 | Rıza Kayaalp bags Olympic bronze! 🥉



Our wrestler Rıza Kayaalp wins the 3rd Olympic medal of his career by defeating Iran’s Amin Mirzazadeh 7-2 in the Greco-Roman 130kg bronze medal match.👏🇹🇷#TeamTürkiye pic.twitter.com/OyqG2DdEuO