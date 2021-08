Güney Koreli futbolcu Min-Jae Kim, Fenerbahçe için İstanbul'da

🛬Kim-min Jae has arrived in Istanbul this morning. His transfer from Beijing Guoan to Fenerbahce is all but a certainty now.



Is the Turkish Süper Lig a good fit for him? 🤔#Kimminjae #fenerbahce #Beijing #Guoan #transfer #Fenerbahçe #İstanbul #北京国安 #김민재 pic.twitter.com/S3xI0KAXfN