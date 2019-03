Sofuoğlu, 560 bin liralık kol saatini çaldırdı

View this post on Instagram

"STOLEN" This Hublot is a special edition there are only 100 in the world and this is 01. HUBLOT Turkey arranged it for me but last week it was stolen at the airport of Bangkok!!! @hublot I hope you help me find it.

