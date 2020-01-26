Gürcistan Cumhurbaşkanı Zurabişvili'den Türkiye'ye taziye mesajı

Zurabişvili, Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, "Türkiye'deki deprem korkunç bir trajedidir. Gürcistan bu zor dönemde Türk halkının yanında duruyor" ifadelerini kullandı.
The earthquake in Turkey is a terrible tragedy. Georgia stands with the people of Turkey in this difficult time. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish strength to the first responders on the scene.— Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) January 25, 2020
Cumhurbaşkanı Zurabişvili mesajında, depremde hayatını kaybedenlerin ailelerine başsağlığı dileklerini iletti.
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)