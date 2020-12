Coca-Cola İçecek'in Türkiye'deki tüm fabrikaları 'Sıfır Atık' statüsüne geçti

BREAKING: @cocacola, @PepsiCo, @Nestle, @Unilever & @MDLZ are the TOP 5 corporate plastic polluters of 2020. It’s the 3rd time they’ve been on the TOP 10 list!



We demand REAL accountability. 🙌🏾#BreakFreeFromPlastic #BrandAudit2020 Report is out now! 👉https://t.co/DfnZk47Zd8 pic.twitter.com/8eIKJArxF6