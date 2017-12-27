Kuzeni öldürülen Rihanna'dan 'silah şiddeti bitsin' çağrısı

Barbados doğumlu ünlü hip hop şarkıcısı Rihanna, Karayipler'deki adada Noel'i birlikte kutladığı kuzeni Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne'nin ertesi gün silahlı saldırıda öldürülmesinin şokunu yaşıyor.
Rihanna mourns the death of her cousin who was killed after they spent Christmas Day together (Photos) https://t.co/d4NJovcHMU pic.twitter.com/S3RxG791C8— padigist (@padigist) 27 Aralık 2017
Rihanna calls for end to gun violence after her cousin is reportedly shot dead https://t.co/VRMFMCbv6F pic.twitter.com/onVwifPrve— Muzmo English (@muzmo_en) 27 Aralık 2017
Rihanna mourns the death of her cousin who has died earlier today due to gun violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Rihanna and her family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hpGxBJvTHs— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 27 Aralık 2017
Soruşturma başlatan polis, saldırıyla ilgili bilgisi olanların kendileriyle temasa geçmesi çağrısı yaptı.
