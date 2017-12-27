Kayıt
18:05 27 Aralık 2017
Ankara+ 8°C
İstanbul+ 15°C
Canlı Yayın
    Arama
    Rihanna

    Kuzeni öldürülen Rihanna'dan 'silah şiddeti bitsin' çağrısı

    © AFP 2017/ Bryan R. Smith
    Yaşam
    URL'yi kısaltın
    0 01

    Rihanna, Barbados'ta silahlı saldırıda öldürülen çok sevdiği kuzeninin yasını tutuyor. Ünlü hip hop şarkıcısı, kuzeninin hatırasına duygu dolu bir mesajı 'silah şiddetine son' etiketiyle paylaştı.

    Barbados doğumlu ünlü hip hop şarkıcısı Rihanna, Karayipler'deki adada Noel'i birlikte kutladığı kuzeni Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne'nin ertesi gün silahlı saldırıda öldürülmesinin şokunu yaşıyor. 

    Chris Brown, Rihanna
    © AFP 2017/ ROBYN BECK
    Chris Brown, Rihanna'yı nasıl dövdüğünü anlattı: Kendimi canavar gibi hissettim
    ​21 yaşındaki Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Britanya Uluslar Topluluğu üyesi tüm ülkelerde olduğu gibi Barbados'ta da Noel'in ertesinde kutlanan 'Hediye Paketi Günü'nde (Boxing Day) akşam evine yürüyerek dönüyordu. Ama yanına yaklaşan bir adam Alleyne'yi silahla birkaç kez vurduktan sonra olay yerinden kaçtı. Rihanna'nın kuzeni, kaldırıldığı hastanede öldü.

    Rihanna
    © AFP 2017/ Patrick Kovarik
    Rihanna: Bekaretimi kaybetmeden on dakika öncesine dönebilmek isterdim
    ​Haberi alınca kuzeniyle çekilmiş fotoğraflarını Instagram'da paylaşan ünlü şarkıcı, 'silah şiddetine son' (end gun violence) etiketini kullandı. ''Huzur içinde yat kuzen… inanamıyorum, daha dün gece seni kollarımda tutuyordum! bunun senin vücudunun sıcaklığını son defa hissedişim olduğu asla aklıma gelmezdi!!! Seni hep seveceğim dostum!'' diye yazan Rihanna'ya binlerce destek ve taziye mesajı geldi.

    ​Soruşturma başlatan polis, saldırıyla ilgili bilgisi olanların kendileriyle temasa geçmesi çağrısı yaptı.

     

     

    Etiketler:
    silah şiddeti, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna
    Topluluk kurallarıTartışma
    Facebook hesabınızla yorum yapınSputnik hesabınızla yorum yapın

    Haberler

    Tüm haberler
    Tüm haberler

    Önerilenler

    Multimedya

    Mark Zuckerberg
    Zenginler, servetine servet kattı
    Karikatür
    Rus firkateynine Kuzey Denizi'nde İngiliz refakati
    Suriye bayrağı
    Suriye: Zafere giden yol

    Sosyal Ağlar

    sputnik.turk
    Kayıt
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt'a tıklayarak Gizlilik Politikası'nı kabul ettiğinizi ve kişisel verilerinizin Gizlilik Politikası'na uygun bir şekilde kullanılmasına onay verdiğinizi teyit edersiniz.
    Şifre kurtarma
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    tr.sputniknews.com profiliniz var mı?
    EvetHayır
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    tr.sputniknews.com profilim yok
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    Giriş
    tr.sputniknews.com profilim var
    Profili sil
    tr.sputniknews.com profilinizi silmek istediğinizden emin misiniz?
    EvetHayır
    Profiliniz silindi! Profilinizi, 30 gün içinde kurtarabilirsiniz. Bunun için kayıt sırasında e-mail'inize gönderilen mesajdaki bağlantıya tıklamanız yeterli.
    Kapat
    Topluluk kuralları
    Sputnik’teki kullanıcı hesapları veya sosyal ağ hesaplarıyla kullanıcıların tescil edilmesi ve yetkilendirilmesi aşağıdaki kuralların kullanıcılar tarafından bilindiğini ve kabul edildiğini gösterir:
    Kullanıcılar ulusal ve uluslararası kurallara riayet etmek, görüşmelerdeki diğer katılımcı ve gönderilerde adı geçen kişilere karşı saygılı davranmak zorundadır. Site yönetimi, sitenin genel kullanımı dışındaki herhangi bir dilde yapılan her türlü yorumu silme hakkına sahiptir.

    sputniknews.com’un bütün dillerdeki yayınlarına gönderilen her türlü yorum üzerinde oynama yapılabilir.

    Kullanıcı yorumları aşağıdaki durumlar halinde silinecektir;

    Mevcut gönderiyle alakalı değilse.

    Herhangi bir ırkçı, etnik, cinsiyetçi, dini veya içtimai esasa dayalı nefret söylemi ve ayrımcılık içeriyor ise veya azınlık hakları ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Ruhsal veya başka bir yönden zarar vererek, çocuk hakları ihlal ediliyorsa,

    Herhangi bir aşırı düşünce içeriyor veya yasa dışı eylemlere teşvik ediyorsa.

    Başka kullanıcılara, kişilere veya özel kuruluşa yönelik tehdit, itibara zarar verme veya ticari şöhret zedelemeye yönelik bir söylem içeriyorsa.

    Sputnik’e yönelik saygısızca bir söylem veya aşağılama içeriyorsa.

    Özel hayatın gizliliği ihlal ediliyor, üçüncü kişilerin onayı olmaksızın kişisel bilgiler yayınlanıyor veya haberleşme gizliliği ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Hayvanlara yönelik şiddet, işkenceden bahsediliyor veya bu tarz görüntüleri barındırıyorsa.

    İntihar yöntemlerine ilişkin söylemler veya buna yönelik bir teşvik içeriyorsa.

    Ticari amaç güdüyor, yasadışı siyasi kuruluş reklamı veya uygunsuz bir reklam içeriyor, ya da bu çeşit bilgi barındıran başka bir çevrimiçi kaynağa bağlantı gösteriliyorsa.

    Yetkilendirilmeksizin üçüncü kişilerin hizmetleri veya ürünlerin tanıtımı yapılıyorsa.

    Küfür, saldırı veya türevlerini içeren veya bu tanımlamaya uyan herhangi bir sözcüğe yönelik ipuçları içeriyorsa.

    Spam içeriyor, spam barındıran toplu mail hizmetlerinin ve çabuk zengin olma planı bulunduran içeriklerin reklamı yapılıyorsa.

    Uyuşturucu madde kullanımına teşvik ediliyor, bu maddelerin kullanımı ve üretimine yönelik bilgi içeriyorsa.

    Virüs veya kötü amaçlı yazılım içeriyorsa.

    Aynı temalı birçok yorumun gönderildiği örgütlü bir hareket planının parçasıysa (flash mob).

    Birçok tutarsız ve ilgisiz iletiyle tartışma sekmesi altında yığılma yaratıyorsa (flood yapma).

    Görgü kurallarına aykırı, her türlü saldırgan, küçük düşürücü ve kötüye kullanım bulunduran bir söylem barındırıyorsa (trolleme).

    Dilin standart kurallarına uygunsuz bir şekilde yazılmışsa (Çoğunlukla veya tamamen büyük harfle ya da cümle cümle ayırmamak gibi).

    Kullanıcı bu kurallardan herhangi birini ihlal eder veya sözü geçenlere yönelik ihlal belirtisi gösteren davranışta bulunursa, site yönetimi kullanıcının sayfaya erişimini engelleyebilir veya hiçbir bilgilendirme yapmaksızın kullanıcının hesabını silebilir.

    Kullanıcılar site moderatörleriyle moderator.tr@sputniknews.com adresinden iletişime geçerek hesaplarının erişime açılmasını talep edebilir.

    Moderatöre gönderilen e-postalar şunları içermelidir:
    Konu: Hesap geri alma/ erişime açılması yazdıkları, kullanıcı adı,  hesaplarının silinmesi veya erişiminin engellenmesine yol açan davranışlarına yönelik bir açıklama.

    Site moderatörleri, iade etmeye veya erişime açılmaya uygun görmeleri halinde kullanıcı hesabını açacaktır.

    Kullanıcı hesabı yukarıdaki kuralların ihlalinin tekrarlanması halinde erişimi engellendiğinde yeniden alınamaz.

    Daha fazlası için: moderator.tr@sputniknews.com
    Giriş
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Tamam