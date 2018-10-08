Kayıt
16:43 08 Ekim 2018
    ABD'li ünlü müzisyen Taylor Swift ara seçimlerde hangi partiye oy vereceğini açıkladı

    Ara seçimlerde Demokrat Parti'nin adaylarını destekleyeceğini açıkladığı bir sosyal medya paylaşımda bulunan ABD'li ünlü müzisyen Taylor Swift, özellikle genç seçmenleri oy vermeye davet etti.

    Kongre ara seçimlerinde oyunu Cumhuriyetçilerin ağırlıkta olduğu Tennessee eyaletinde kullanacak olan Swift, Instagram hesabı üzerinden yaptığı paylaşımda, oy vereceği partiyi açıkladı.

    Geçmişte politik görüşlerini kamuoyuna açıklama konusunda gönülsüz olduğunu aktaran Swift, son iki yılda, hayatında ve dünyada gerçekleşen bazı olayların da etkisiyle politik görüşlerini açıklama konusunda farklı hissetmeye başladığını belirtti.

    Swift, "Oyumu her zaman hak ettiğimizi düşündüğüm insan haklarını koruyacak ve onun için savaşacak adaya vereceğim" dedi.

    I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

    'BU ÜLKEDE İNSANLARA YÖNELİK SİSTEMATİK IRKÇILIK KORKUTUCU, YAYGIN VE MİDE BULANDIRICI'

    Müzisyen mesajında, "LGBT hakları için mücadeleye ve cinsel yönelim ya da cinsiyetle ilgili her türlü ayrımcılığın yanlış olduğuna inanıyorum. Bu ülkede ten renkleri farklı olan insanlara yönelik sistematik ırkçılık korkutucu, mide bulandırıcı ve çok yaygın" ifadelerini kullandı.

    "Ten rengini ve cinsel yönelimini umursamadan bütün Amerikalıların onuru için mücadele etmeye ve savaşmaya gönüllü olmayan bir adaya oy veremem" diyen ünlü müzisyen, geçmişte olduğu gibi Kongre seçimlerinde yine kadın adaylara oy vermeye devam edeceğini açıkladı.

    Senato ve Kongre seçimlerinde hangi adaylara oy vereceğini açıklayan Swift, "Senato içim oy vereceğim aday Phil Bredesen, ayrıca Temsilciler Meclisi seçiminde de oyumu Jim Cooper'a vereceğim" açıklamasında bulundu.

    'BALCKBURN'ÜN KONGREDEKİ OY GEÇMİŞİ BENİ KORKUTUYOR'

    Cumhuriyetçi Parti'nin adayı Marsha Blackburn'e kesinlik oy vermeyceğini belirten Swift, "Marsha Blackburn'ün Kongre'deki oy geçmişi beni korkutuyor. Blackburn, kadınlar için eşit ücret ve kadınlara yönelik sevgili tacizi, ev içi şiddetten kadınları koruyacak olan yasaya karşı oy kullanmıştı" ifadelerini kullandı.

    Blackburn'ün işletmelerin eşcinsel çiftlere hizmet vermeme hakıları olduğuna inandığını belirten Swift, "O (Marsha Blackburn) eşcinsellerin evlenmeye hakları olmadığını düşünüyor" dedi.

    'EYALETİNİZDEKİ ADAYLARI İYİ ARAŞTIRIN'

    Öte yandan Swift, oy vermeninin bu seçimler nezdinde oldukça önemli olduğu yönünde de sevenlerine hatırlatmalarda bulundu.

    Swift yayınladığı mesajında, "Lütfen, Lütfen, eyaletinizdeki adayların sizin sahip olduğunuz değerlere yakın durup durmadıklarını öğrenin. Birçoğumuz gibi biz de, kendi partimiz içerisinde yüzde 100 olarak bize uygun bir aday bulamayacağız ama her halikürda oy vereceğiz. Geçen 2 yılda birçok, zeki, düşünceli ve itidal sahibi kişi 18 yaşını devirdi ve oy verme hakkına ve ayrıcalığına sahip oldu. Ama önce oldukça basit ve kolay olan seçimler için kayıt işlemini yapmanız gerekiyor. Unutmayın, Tennessee eyaleti için son kayıt günü 9 Ekim" sözleri ile genç seçmenleri oy vermeye davet etti.

