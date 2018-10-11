‘Duygusal çöküntü’ yaşayan Selena Gomez hastaneye kaldırıldı

Kayıt
    Uzun yıllar birlikte olduğu ve evliliğin eşiğinden döndüğü sevgilisi Justin Bieber'ın manken Hailey Baldwin ile evleneceğini duyurmasının ardından sosyal medya üzerinden kendisine yöneltilen kötü içerikli mesajlara dayanamayan ve moral olarak çöken şarkıcı Selena Gomez'in zihinsel sağlık tesisinde tedavi gördüğü ortaya çıktı.

    Hakkında çıkan haberlere göre genç şarkıcı Gomez, geçtiğimiz iki hafta süresince iki kez hastaneye yatırıldı. Selena Gomez şimdilerde zihinsel bir sağlık tesisinde tedavi görüyor.

    ​26 yaşındaki isim, geçtiğimiz ay Los Angeles'taki bir tıp merkezine yatmış ve buradaki kontrollerinde düşük akyuvar sayısına sahip olduğu ortaya çıkmıştı.

    Geçen yıl bir böbrek nakli geçiren Gomez'in, bu nakil sonrasında yaşadığı yan etkilerden ve eski sevgilisinin kısa sürede aldığı evlilik kararı sonrasında düştüğü duygusal boşluk yüzünden hastaneye kaldırıldığı da konuşulanlar arasında.

    Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

    I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ —by grace through faith

    Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi (14 Eyl, 2017, 3:07öö PDT)

     

    Genç şarkıcının hastaneye yatırılmasıyla ilgili bilgi veren bir başka kaynak ise; genç şarkıcıya ikinci hastane ziyaretinde ‘Panik atak' teşhisi konduğu ve bir an önce tedaviye başlaması gerektiğini söylüyor.

    Bu iddialar arasında belki de en ciddi olanı TMZ adlı magazin dergisinin ortaya attığı oldu. Dergi verdiği haberde, Gomez'in geçmişte diyalektik davranış terapisi aldığını ve aynı türden bir tıbbi bakım gördüğünü iddia etti.

    ​Söz konusu terapiyi gören hastalarda; kendine zarar verme, intihar davranışı, depresyon, yeme bozuklukları ve travma sonrası stres bozukluğu gibi bir dizi akıl sağlığı sorunu görülebiliyor.

     

     

