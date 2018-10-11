‘Duygusal çöküntü’ yaşayan Selena Gomez hastaneye kaldırıldı

Hakkında çıkan haberlere göre genç şarkıcı Gomez, geçtiğimiz iki hafta süresince iki kez hastaneye yatırıldı. Selena Gomez şimdilerde zihinsel bir sağlık tesisinde tedavi görüyor.
Selena Gomez Seeking Treatment After Emotional Breakdown in Hospital Following 'Tough' Few Weeks https://t.co/nLaIRIaVvz— People (@people) October 11, 2018
26 yaşındaki isim, geçtiğimiz ay Los Angeles'taki bir tıp merkezine yatmış ve buradaki kontrollerinde düşük akyuvar sayısına sahip olduğu ortaya çıkmıştı.
Geçen yıl bir böbrek nakli geçiren Gomez'in, bu nakil sonrasında yaşadığı yan etkilerden ve eski sevgilisinin kısa sürede aldığı evlilik kararı sonrasında düştüğü duygusal boşluk yüzünden hastaneye kaldırıldığı da konuşulanlar arasında.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ —by grace through faith
Genç şarkıcının hastaneye yatırılmasıyla ilgili bilgi veren bir başka kaynak ise; genç şarkıcıya ikinci hastane ziyaretinde ‘Panik atak' teşhisi konduğu ve bir an önce tedaviye başlaması gerektiğini söylüyor.
Bu iddialar arasında belki de en ciddi olanı TMZ adlı magazin dergisinin ortaya attığı oldu. Dergi verdiği haberde, Gomez'in geçmişte diyalektik davranış terapisi aldığını ve aynı türden bir tıbbi bakım gördüğünü iddia etti.
Selena Gomez Has 'Emotional Breakdown' and Now Receiving Mental Health Treatment https://t.co/fF7HeT0B4x— TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2018
Söz konusu terapiyi gören hastalarda; kendine zarar verme, intihar davranışı, depresyon, yeme bozuklukları ve travma sonrası stres bozukluğu gibi bir dizi akıl sağlığı sorunu görülebiliyor.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror —like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)