14:06 19 Ekim 2018
    Salwa Akar

    Miss Earth yarışmasında, İsrailli güzelle fotoğraf çektiren Lübnanlı güzelin unvanı elinden alındı

    Yaşam
    Miss Earth (Yeryüzü Güzeli) yarışmasında İsrailli güzel Dana Zreik'le fotoğraf çektiren Lübnanlı 26 yaşındaki güzel Salwa Akadar'ın unvanı elinden alındı.

    Alina Voronkova
    Instagram / Alina Voronkova
    'Miss Finland 2018' yarışmasını Rus asıllı güzel kazandı
    Filipinler'de gerçekleştirilen ve dünyanın 90 ülkesinden güzellerin yarıştığı Miss Earth yarışmasında fotoğraf krizi yaşandı.

    Lübnanlı güzel Salwa Akar, İsrailli güzel Dana Zreik'le fotoğraf çektirdi. İkilinin barış işareti yaptığı fotoğrafın ardından Miss Earth Lübnan yarışmasının organizatörleri yerel basına İsrail'le ilişki kurulmasını desteklemediklerini ve Akar'ın unvanını elinden aldıklarını bildirdi.

    Krasnodar'da Apoletli Güzellik Yarışması
    © Sputnik / Nikolay Khizhnyak
    Rus ordusunun en güzel kadın askerlerinin seçildiği ‘Apoletli Güzellik’ Yarışması’ndan renkli kareler
    8
    Facebook hesabından açıklama yapan Akar da Facebook hesabından olayı doğruladı, ancak yarışmaya devam edeceğini kaydetti.

    Akar "Kendim olmak için unvana gerek yok. Başladığım işi sizin desteğiniz veya sevginiz olmadan bitireceğim. Tanrı her zaman benimle, o beni herkesten daha iyi tanıyor, kalbimde ne olduğunu biliyor. Om Shanti" ifadelerini kullandı.

    Diğer yandan Instagram'da Akar'ın lensleri olmadan göremediğini, bu nedenle fotoğraf çektirdiği güzelin İsrailli olduğunu bilmediğini söylediği de ileri sürüldü.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    Let's make things clear since the organization @sawsansayedofficial who sent Salwa to Miss Earth is not putting any effort to make things clear and is leaving Salwa alone dealing with her problem! Salwa in her public apology said that first, she can't see well without her contact lenses, that's when a girl speaking Arabic language approached Salwa to take a picture! She didn't know the fact that she represents Israel until after the image circulated on social media. And Salwa was right because Miss Israel is Dana Zreik, a Palestinian from 1948 exodus representing Israel in Miss Earth 2018! Let's give the girl some slack! clearly, she's the victim here… And as for the organization, what about spreading real facts and support Salwa instead of stripping the title from her publicly and leaving her alone to deal with the problem! It's not anymore about if Salwa deserves to represent Lebanon in a fishy handpicked system, it's about the unprofessional organization that keeps getting franchise licenses to well known international pageants and sending our girls without any training or support! Besides What will happen to Salwa when she gets back to Lebanon?! The Lebanese Ministry of Tourism must take some action, and as for the media, give Salwa some break! @salwaakar #PageantLebanon #misslebanon #missearthlebanon #misslebanon2018 #beirut #lebanon #missearth2018 #missearth #missesrthlebanon2018

    A post shared by Pageant Lebanon (@pageantlebanon) on Oct 18, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

     

    Lübnan ve İsrail arasında diplomatik ilişki mevcut değil. İsrail, Lübnan'ı ‘düşman devlet' olarak nitelendiriyor.

    Çevreye duyarlılığı teşvik etmeyi amaçlayan Miss Earth yarışması gelecek ay sona erecek.

    elinden alma, ünvan, Miss Earth 2018, Dana Zreik, Salwa Akar, İsrail, Lübnan, Filipinler
    ABD'de 'Mega Millions Lottery'
    ABD'de 'Mega Millions Lottery' 1 milyar dolara yaklaştı
    Karikatür
    İsrail ordusundan itiraf: Demir Kubbe yetersiz
    İnfografik
    Ortadoğu'da tatlı su rezervleri
    Votre message a été envoyé!
