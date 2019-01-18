Kayıt
14:04 18 Ocak 2019
Canlı Yayın
    Arama
    Dünyanın en iri büyük beyaz köpek balığı

    Dünyanın en iri büyük beyaz köpekbalığıyla yüzdüler

    © Fotoğraf : Instagram/oceanramsey
    Yaşam
    URL'yi kısaltın
    0 40

    Hawaii'de bir dalgıç ekibi, kayıtlardaki en iri büyük beyaz köpekbalığı ile birlikte yüzüp, dalışlarını fotoğraflamayı başardı.

    Hawaii açıklarındaki dalışta, dalgıçlar 6 metre uzunluğunda, 50 yaşında ve 2,5 ton ağırlığında olduğu tahmin edilen köpekbalığına dokunacak kadar yaklaşma şansı buldu.

    Köpekbalığı
    © Flickr /
    Genç kadın poz verirken köpekbalığı kolunu ısırdı: 'Vahşi hayvanlar, kontrol edilemez bir durum'
    20 yıl önce araştırmacılar tarafından Meksika'da keşfedilen ve Deep Blue (Derin Mavi) ismi verilen köpekbalığının, bölgeye kokusunu aldığı ölü bir ispermeçet balinasını yemek için geldiği düşünülüyor.

    Dalgıçlardan Ocean Ramsey, Honolulu StarAdvertiser gazetesine yaptığı açıklamada, büyük beyaz köpekbalığını, kaplan köpekbalıklarının beslenmelerini görüntüledikleri sırada gördüklerini söyledi.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    PHOTO BY @juansharks 😍😱🤭😳😍 Maybe my fav photo of me (@oceanramsey) and Shark ohana 🦈 of all time so far 😳😍😱 It’s so hard to choose, so many beautiful moments I am so eternally grateful for sharks please help save them. I am without words and at the same time I think I never stop speaking up for sharks, I am grateful beyond measure for my experiences and what they have taught me. This photo was taken yesterday off my home waters of Oahu, Hawaii when hey Shark I think I’ve met previously in Isla Guadalupe graced us with her big beautiful incredible presence 💙 I headed out with my team from @oneoceandiving (my ❤️ @juansharks) and @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography for a day I will never forget. I’ve been trying to get the bill re-introduced in Hawaii to ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays and this just feels like the biggest sign to keep pushing forward for more protection for them. Shark populations around the planet are severely declined. They need protection from targeted shark fishing for shark been soup and sport fishing. Please speak up in your own community and help support international efforts. #helpsavesharks #savesharks #shark #greatwhiteshark #sharks #oceanramseyandgreatwhite #oceanramseygreatwhite PHOTO BY #JUANSHARKS #Sharkphotographer #Sharkarma #savetheocean #instagood Join me at my team to learn about sharks OneOceanDiving.Com @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanconservation @oneoceaneducation @oneoceanglobal @oneoceanhawaii @waterinspired New conservation benefit tiger shark biomimicry wetsuit by @xcelwetsuits #instagram #discoversharks #instagood #ocean #incredible #amazing #beautiful Photo by @juansharks 😘😍❤️🦈❤️

    A post shared by Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) on Jan 16, 2019 at 6:57am PST

     

    Ramsey "O gelince diğer balıklar kaçtı, sonra teknemize sürtünmeye başladı. Büyük, güzel, nazik bir dev teknemizi kaşınmak için kullanıyordu. Güneşin doğuşuyla birlikte açılmıştık ve günün büyük kısmında bizimle birlikte kaldı" dedi.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don’t realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it’s not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn’t like being pet she can handle and communicate 🦈) it’s the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first 😉 #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ❤️ @mermaid_kayleigh 💙 @camgrantphotography ❤️ @forrest.in.focus 💙 @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks #🤙🏽 #Hawaii #sharka 🤙🏽🦈

    A post shared by Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) on Jan 16, 2019 at 4:56pm PST

     

    Köpekbalığı
    © AFP 2018 / Carl de Souza
    Çıplak elle köpek balığı yakaladı
    Dalış ekibinde bulunanlardan Kimberly Jeffries, "Bazı insanların ona dokunuşumu eleştirdiğini biliyorum ama farkında olmadıkları bir şey var, köpekbalıkları da temas kurmak ister" dedi. 

    Jeffries ayrıca, Hawaii'de, diğer birçok ülkede olduğu gibi, yüzgeçleri için köpekbalıklarının ve vatozların öldürülmesini yasaklayacak bir yasa tasarısı hazırlanması gerektiğine dikkat çekti.

    Büyük beyaz köpekbalıkları Hawaii kıyılarında nadiren görülüyor ve genelde daha soğuk suları tercih ediyorlar.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    By @oceanramsey “What it’s like to lock eyes with a great white as it slowly and directly approaches me is a feeling I’ve been fortunate to experience many times before but how’s the rough toothed dolphin escort too 😱❤️🦈❤️ I can’t say enough about the importance of sharks for healthy marine ecosystems, for the ocean, we need sharks and yet, perhaps because of the negative and inaccurate way they are portrayed in mass media many people do not care that they are being killed at a rate of 70,000,000-100,000,000 every year! What’s worse, they are killed mostly just for #sharkfinsoup or for #sharkfishing as #sharksportfishing I would encourage you to take a look at the above hashtags and see the cruelty and waste and compare it to this reality of peaceful and respectful coexistence. #helpsavesharks #savetheocean I do not encourage people to do this. I’ve been working with sharks for over 15 years, over 30 species including white sharks all around the world. They are #apexpredatornotmonster not puppies…but this was the gentlest grandma great #whiteshark ive ever met ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Deepest gratitude for my team and the incredible shot I will cherish forever @camgrantphotography Freediving this morning with @oneoceandiving #oneoceanohana @juansharks ❤️ @mermaid_kayleigh 💙 @forrest.in.focus 🌅🦈 @oneoceanhawaii @waterinspired @oneoceanconservation @oneoceaneducation @oneoceanglobal @travelcoffeeandsharks @discoversharks Fins @cressi1946 #tigersharkwetsuit by @xcelwetsuits 💙🦈💙 #greatwhitehawaii #divewithsharks #greatwhitesharks #oceanramsey #oneoceandiving #ocean #sharks #instagram #instagood #today #amazing #beautiful #madeofocean #teamoneocean “

    A post shared by Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) on Jan 16, 2019 at 1:51am PST

     

    İlgili konular:

    Massachusetts'de 82 yıl sonra ilk: Bir kişi köpek balığı saldırısı sonucu öldü
    Avustralya’da 25 milyon yıllık dev köpek balığı dişi bulundu
    Marmara'da köpek balığı yakalandı
    4 metrelik köpek balığı, çığlık atan kızı havaya fırlattı
    Çıplak elle köpek balığı yakaladı
    Etiketler:
    köpekbalığı, Hawaii
    Topluluk kurallarıTartışma
    Facebook hesabınızla yorum yapınSputnik hesabınızla yorum yapın

    Haberler

    Tüm haberler
    Tüm haberler

    Multimedya

    Dünyanın en güvenli ülkeleri 2019 sıralaması
    2019'un en güvenli ülkeleri belli oldu
    Karikatür
    ABD'den Rusya'ya: 9M729 füzesini imha edin
    İnfografik
    2018'de ailelerin gıda harcamalarına göre Avrupa ülkeleri sıralaması
    Kayıt
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt'a tıklayarak Gizlilik Politikası'nı kabul ettiğinizi ve kişisel verilerinizin Gizlilik Politikası'na uygun bir şekilde kullanılmasına onay verdiğinizi teyit edersiniz.
    Şifre kurtarma
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    tr.sputniknews.com profiliniz var mı?
    EvetHayır
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    tr.sputniknews.com profilim yok
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    Giriş
    tr.sputniknews.com profilim var
    Profili sil
    tr.sputniknews.com profilinizi silmek istediğinizden emin misiniz?
    EvetHayır
    Profiliniz silindi! Profilinizi, 30 gün içinde kurtarabilirsiniz. Bunun için kayıt sırasında e-mail'inize gönderilen mesajdaki bağlantıya tıklamanız yeterli.
    Kapat
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Topluluk kuralları
    Sputnik’teki kullanıcı hesapları veya sosyal ağ hesaplarıyla kullanıcıların tescil edilmesi ve yetkilendirilmesi aşağıdaki kuralların kullanıcılar tarafından bilindiğini ve kabul edildiğini gösterir:
    Kullanıcılar ulusal ve uluslararası kurallara riayet etmek, görüşmelerdeki diğer katılımcı ve gönderilerde adı geçen kişilere karşı saygılı davranmak zorundadır. Site yönetimi, sitenin genel kullanımı dışındaki herhangi bir dilde yapılan her türlü yorumu silme hakkına sahiptir.

    sputniknews.com’un bütün dillerdeki yayınlarına gönderilen her türlü yorum üzerinde oynama yapılabilir.

    Kullanıcı yorumları aşağıdaki durumlar halinde silinecektir;

    Mevcut gönderiyle alakalı değilse.

    Herhangi bir ırkçı, etnik, cinsiyetçi, dini veya içtimai esasa dayalı nefret söylemi ve ayrımcılık içeriyor ise veya azınlık hakları ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Ruhsal veya başka bir yönden zarar vererek, çocuk hakları ihlal ediliyorsa,

    Herhangi bir aşırı düşünce içeriyor veya yasa dışı eylemlere teşvik ediyorsa.

    Başka kullanıcılara, kişilere veya özel kuruluşa yönelik tehdit, itibara zarar verme veya ticari şöhret zedelemeye yönelik bir söylem içeriyorsa.

    Sputnik’e yönelik saygısızca bir söylem veya aşağılama içeriyorsa.

    Özel hayatın gizliliği ihlal ediliyor, üçüncü kişilerin onayı olmaksızın kişisel bilgiler yayınlanıyor veya haberleşme gizliliği ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Hayvanlara yönelik şiddet, işkenceden bahsediliyor veya bu tarz görüntüleri barındırıyorsa.

    İntihar yöntemlerine ilişkin söylemler veya buna yönelik bir teşvik içeriyorsa.

    Ticari amaç güdüyor, yasadışı siyasi kuruluş reklamı veya uygunsuz bir reklam içeriyor, ya da bu çeşit bilgi barındıran başka bir çevrimiçi kaynağa bağlantı gösteriliyorsa.

    Yetkilendirilmeksizin üçüncü kişilerin hizmetleri veya ürünlerin tanıtımı yapılıyorsa.

    Küfür, saldırı veya türevlerini içeren veya bu tanımlamaya uyan herhangi bir sözcüğe yönelik ipuçları içeriyorsa.

    Spam içeriyor, spam barındıran toplu mail hizmetlerinin ve çabuk zengin olma planı bulunduran içeriklerin reklamı yapılıyorsa.

    Uyuşturucu madde kullanımına teşvik ediliyor, bu maddelerin kullanımı ve üretimine yönelik bilgi içeriyorsa.

    Virüs veya kötü amaçlı yazılım içeriyorsa.

    Aynı temalı birçok yorumun gönderildiği örgütlü bir hareket planının parçasıysa (flash mob).

    Birçok tutarsız ve ilgisiz iletiyle tartışma sekmesi altında yığılma yaratıyorsa (flood yapma).

    Görgü kurallarına aykırı, her türlü saldırgan, küçük düşürücü ve kötüye kullanım bulunduran bir söylem barındırıyorsa (trolleme).

    Dilin standart kurallarına uygunsuz bir şekilde yazılmışsa (Çoğunlukla veya tamamen büyük harfle ya da cümle cümle ayırmamak gibi).

    Kullanıcı bu kurallardan herhangi birini ihlal eder veya sözü geçenlere yönelik ihlal belirtisi gösteren davranışta bulunursa, site yönetimi kullanıcının sayfaya erişimini engelleyebilir veya hiçbir bilgilendirme yapmaksızın kullanıcının hesabını silebilir.

    Kullanıcılar site moderatörleriyle moderator.tr@sputniknews.com adresinden iletişime geçerek hesaplarının erişime açılmasını talep edebilir.

    Moderatöre gönderilen e-postalar şunları içermelidir:
    Konu: Hesap geri alma/ erişime açılması yazdıkları, kullanıcı adı,  hesaplarının silinmesi veya erişiminin engellenmesine yol açan davranışlarına yönelik bir açıklama.

    Site moderatörleri, iade etmeye veya erişime açılmaya uygun görmeleri halinde kullanıcı hesabını açacaktır.

    Kullanıcı hesabı yukarıdaki kuralların ihlalinin tekrarlanması halinde erişimi engellendiğinde yeniden alınamaz.

    Daha fazlası için: moderator.tr@sputniknews.com
    Giriş
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Tamam
    Sputnik anlık bildirimleri

    Sputnik'ten anlık bildirim almak için kaydolabilirsiniz

    KaydolReddet