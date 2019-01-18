Dünyanın en iri büyük beyaz köpekbalığıyla yüzdüler

Hawaii açıklarındaki dalışta, dalgıçlar 6 metre uzunluğunda, 50 yaşında ve 2,5 ton ağırlığında olduğu tahmin edilen köpekbalığına dokunacak kadar yaklaşma şansı buldu.
Dalgıçlardan Ocean Ramsey, Honolulu StarAdvertiser gazetesine yaptığı açıklamada, büyük beyaz köpekbalığını, kaplan köpekbalıklarının beslenmelerini görüntüledikleri sırada gördüklerini söyledi.
Ramsey "O gelince diğer balıklar kaçtı, sonra teknemize sürtünmeye başladı. Büyük, güzel, nazik bir dev teknemizi kaşınmak için kullanıyordu. Güneşin doğuşuyla birlikte açılmıştık ve günün büyük kısmında bizimle birlikte kaldı" dedi.
Jeffries ayrıca, Hawaii'de, diğer birçok ülkede olduğu gibi, yüzgeçleri için köpekbalıklarının ve vatozların öldürülmesini yasaklayacak bir yasa tasarısı hazırlanması gerektiğine dikkat çekti.
Büyük beyaz köpekbalıkları Hawaii kıyılarında nadiren görülüyor ve genelde daha soğuk suları tercih ediyorlar.
