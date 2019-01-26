ABD'de timsahlar buzlu suda dondu

Görüntülerde burun deliklerini donmuş suyun yüzeyinde tutan timsahların kendilerini donmaya bıraktıkları görülüyor.
Park sorumlusu George Howard'ın söylediğine göre, timsahlar suyun donma anının geldiğini hissediyorlar ve kış uykusuna yatacak pozisyon alarak suyun donmasını bekliyorlar.
Alligators in one North Carolina swamp have proven it was no fluke last winter, when they survived a cold snap by freezing themselves in place with their noses above the ice. It has happened again. pic.twitter.com/ovnuxefc5Q— The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) 23 Ocak 2019
