Adalarını 2 günlüğüne 'kapatacaklar'

Hi guys, @giuliogroebert here again. This series is from our first day. We went to this amazing place, and at the beginning it was totally sunny… A couple of minutes later it turned so moody and rained like cats and dogs! #faroeislands #visitfaroeislands

