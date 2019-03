New York'ta 8 yaşındaki evsiz mülteci çocuk satranç şampiyonu oldu

WOW

Talent is universal—opportunity is not



Story of 8yr old Nigerian refugee (Tanitoluwa Adewumi) fled Boko Haram in NYC homeless shelter—now chess champion for K-3 in NY!



UNDEFEATED + OUTWITTING rich kids from private schools who have chess tutors—he learned chess 1 year ago! pic.twitter.com/HaTsDm2y0U