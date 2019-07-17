2019 Emmy Ödülleri adayları belli oldu: Game of Thrones 32 dalda aday gösterildi

Kayıt
02:50 17 Temmuz 2019
    Emmy Ödülleri'nin bu seneki adayları açıklandı. 22 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak olan Emmy Ödülleri'nde Game of Thrones en iyi drama dizisi de dahil olmak üzere 32 dalda aday oldu.

    © Flickr /
    Game Of Thrones yazarı George R.R. Martin, final bölümünü beğenmeyenlere kızdı: Delilik
    Geçen sene düzenlenen 70'inci Emmy Ödülleri'nde 22 dalda adaylık elde eden ve en iyi dizi seçilen Game of Thrones, bu yıl da 32 dalda aday gösterildi.

    Bu yıl 71'incisi düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar şöyle;

    En iyi Drama
    Better Call Saul
    Bodyguard
    Game of Thrones
    Killing Eve
    Ozark
    Pose
    Succession
    This Is Us

    En iyi erkek oyuncu (Drama)

    Jason Bateman, Ozark
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
    Billy Porter, Pose
    Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

    En iyi kadın oyuncu (Drama)

    Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
    Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
    Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
    Laura Linney, Ozark
    Mandy Moore, This Is Us
    Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
    Robin Wright, House of Cards

    En iyi komedi

    Barry
    Fleabag
    The Good Place
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Russian Doll
    Schitt’s Creek
    Veep

    En iyi kadın oyuncu (Komedi)

    Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
    Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
    Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

    En iyi erkek oyuncu (Komedi)

    Anthony Anderson, black-ish
    Don Cheadle, Black Monday
    Ted Danson, The Good Place
    Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
    Bill Hader, Barry
    Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

    En iyi mini dizi

    Chernobyl
    Escape at Dannemora
    Fosse/Verdon
    Sharp Objects
    When They See Us

    En iyi TV filmi

    Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
    Brexit
    Deadwood: The Movie
    King Lear
    My Dinner With Hervé

    En iyi erkek oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

    Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
    Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
    Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
    Joey King, The Act
    Niecy Nash, When They See Us
    Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

    En iyi erkek oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

    Mahershala Ali, True Detective
    Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
    Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
    Jared Harris, Chernobyl
    Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
    Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

    En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (Drama)

    Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
    Julia Garner, Ozark
    Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
    Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

    En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (Drama)

    Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones
    Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
    Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
    Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
    Michael Kelly, House Of Cards
    Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

    En iyi konuk kadın oyuncu (Drama)

    Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
    Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
    Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
    Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
    Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

    En iyi konuk erkek oyuncu (Drama)

    Michael Angarana, This Is Us
    Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
    Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
    Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
    Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
    Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

    En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (Komedi)

    Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Anna Chlumsky, Veep
    Sian Clifford, Fleabag
    Olivia Colman, Fleabag
    Betty Gilpin, GLOW
    Sarah Goldberg, Barry
    Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

    En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (Komedi)

    Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
    Anthony Carrigan, Barry
    Tony Hale, Veep
    Stephen Root, Barry
    Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Henry Winkler, Barry

    En iyi konuk kadın oyuncu (Komedi)

    Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
    Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
    Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
    Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
    Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

    En iyi konuk erkek oyuncu (Komedi)

    Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
    Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
    Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Peter MacNicol, Veep
    John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
    Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
    Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

    Patricia Arquette, The Act
    Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
    Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
    Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
    Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
    Emily Watson, Chernobyl

    En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

    Asante Blackk, When They See Us
    Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
    John Leguizamo, When They See Us
    Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
    Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
    Michael K Williams, When They See Us

    Emmy Ödülü, Game of Thrones
