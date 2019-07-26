Jennifer Lopez'den düğün gibi 50. yaş kutlaması

ABD’li şarkıcı ve oyuncu Jennifer Lopez, çarşamba günü 50 yaşına bastı. Dün gece Miami’de Latin şarkıcı Gloria Estefan’ın 32 milyon dolarlık malikanesinde gerçekleşen doğum günü partisi, eğlenceli dakikalara sahne oldu.
TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) July 25, 2019
Happy 5-0, @JLo. 🎂 Te amo mucho. pic.twitter.com/ovKlojooI3
Günün ilk ışıklarına kadar süren partide Lopez 10 katlı pasta kesti, havai fişekler patlatıldı.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life. Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling! @arod, Benny, @quayaustralia, @prettylittlething and so many more! 🎉🍾🎂 The party continues tonight!!! #itsmypartytour 📸: @walik1 & @stevengomillion
Müzik, spor ve sinema dünyasının akın ettiği parti için ‘düğün provası’ benzetmesi yapıldı.
Hip hop müziğin önemli isimleri DJ Khaled ve Fat Joe gecede performans sergiledi.
Gecenin yıldızı Lopez de sahneden inmeyerek parti boyunca misafirleri coşturdu.
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)