Yaklaşık bin kelime anlayabilen, dünyanın en zeki köpeği öldü

Independent'in aktardığına göre, ABD'nin Güney Carolina eyaletinde yaşayan ve zengin ‘kelime hazinesiyle’ bilenen Chaser adlı Border Collie cinsi dişi köpek 15 yaşında hayata veda etti.
ABD’li psikolog John Pilley, 2004 yılında aldığı köpeğe 3 yıl boyunca günde 4-5 saat eğitim vermişti. Köpeğe her seferinde farklı bir nesne gösteren psikolog, nesnenin adını yüksek sesle en az 40 kez tekrarladıktan sonra onu saklayıp köpekten bulmasını istemişti.
Bu eğitim sürecinde, 800 adet için bez oyuncak, 116 top, 26 frizbi ve sayısız plastik nesne kullanılmıştı. Sonuç olarak köpek, 1022 nesnenin adını ezberlemişti. Chaser bu nedenle “dünyanın en zeki köpeği” olarak anılıyordu.
Chaser, salı günü 15 yaşında öldü. Border collie cinsi köpek Spartanburg’da Pilley’nin karısı Sally ve kızı Robin’le yaşıyordu.
Profesör Pilley de geçen yıl 89 yaşında hayatını kaybetmişti.
Profesörün diğer kızı Bianchi, Chaser’ın arka bahçeye ailenin diğer köpeklerinin yanına, babasının küllerinin bir kısmıyla birlikte gömüldüğünü söyledi.
