Yaklaşık bin kelime anlayabilen, dünyanın en zeki köpeği öldü

View this post on Instagram

I’m beyond sad to let you know that Tuesday July 23rd, Chaser got her wings and joined my father John Pilley. She was doing well, then a couple of weeks ago went downhill very quickly. She passed in the Pilley family home without pain, of natural causes. Please stay tuned for more in continuing her legacy. The story is not over. Hugs to @sebastienmicke for the beautiful photo and @parismatch_magazine #chaserthedog #chaserthebordercollie #bordercollie #bordercolliesofaustralia #bordercolliesofinstagram #dogs_of_world #dogs_of_instagram #dogs #smartestdogintheworld #smartdog #parismatch #dogsitting #angeldog bordercolliesofaustralia #lovedogs #dogsforever #ilovemydog #sciencerocks #beautifuldog #doggifts #barkbox #beautifuldog #herdingdog #dogs_of_world