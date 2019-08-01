Polis merkezine girip vurulmayı istedi

New York Polis Deparmanı (NWPD) tarafından atılan bir tweet'te, Brooklyn bölgesinde bir polis merkezine elinde uzun bir bıçakla pazar sabahı yerel saatle 08.30 sularında giren şahsın, polislerden kendisini vurmasını istediği bildirildi.
NYPD, 26 yaşındaki Starlin Lopez'in polis tarafından elektroşok tabancası kullanılarak etkisiz hale getirildiğini belirtti.
Our officers never know what kind of danger the day will bring.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2019
Luckily, officers like the ones in the @NYPD75Pct are trained to make split-second decisions during life threatening situations, protecting themselves and the communities they serve. pic.twitter.com/XvmXJd0C19
