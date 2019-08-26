Kayıt
    İki siyah modeli karıştıran Avustralyalı dergi tepki çekti: Afrikalı herkesin aynı göründüğünü düşünüyorlar

    © AFP 2019 / ANDREAS SOLARO
    Yaşam
    Avustralya’da yayın yapan WHO dergisine verdiği röportajda başkan bir siyah modelin fotoğrafının kullanılmasını eleştiren Adut Akech, “Her siyah kızın ya da Afrikalı insanların aynı göründüğünü düşünüyorlar. Bunun beyaz bir modelin başına gelmeyeceğini düşünüyorum” dedi.

    Sudan kökenli Avustralyalı model Adut Akech, WHO dergisi için verdiği röportajda ‘yanlışlıkla’ kendisinin yerine yine bir siyah model olan Flavia Lazarus’un fotoğrafının kullanılmasına tepki gösterdi.

    Dergi, ajans tarafından kendilerine yanlış fotoğrafın verildiğini söyleyerek taraflardan özür diledi.

    Ancak özrü yeterli bulmayan ve hatanın kendisini çok üzdüğünü söyleyen Akech, medyanın siyahlara bakış konusunda alması gereken daha çok yol olduğunu belirtti. Akech, ırkçılığın hâlâ varlığını sürdürdüğünü söyledi.

    Instagram hesabından açıklama yapan 19 yaşındaki model, “Bu beni üzdü, kızdırdı, saygısızlığa uğramış hissettirdi; bu, hangi koşul altında olursa olsun benim için kabul edilemez ve mazur görülemez. Sadece şahsen hakarete ya da saygısızlığa maruz kalmadım, bu tüm ırkıma yapıldı. Bunu yapan her kimse belli ki fotoğraftakinin ben olduğumu düşündü ve bu bir sorun” dedi.

    I’ve have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isn’t sitting well with me. For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl. This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay. This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same. I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly - but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. I’m sure that I’m not the first person that’s experienced this and it needs to stop. I’ve been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesn’t happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry it’s not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots it’s important that you don’t mix up models names. Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry

    'BEYAZ BİR MODELİN BAŞINA GELMEZDİ'

    Güney Sudan doğumlu olan ve Avustralya vatandaşlığı kazanmadan önce Kenya’da bir mülteci kampında yaşayan Adut Akech, söz konusu röportajda da insanların mültecilere bakışına ve beyaz olmayan insanlara yaklaşımına değiniyordu.

    Hatanın, vurgu yaptığı şeyleri suya düşürdüğünü belirten Akech, “Bu, bütün siyah kızların ya da Afrikalı insanların aynı göründüğünü düşünenlerin dar fikirliliğini ve cahilliğini gözler önüne seriyor. Bunun beyaz bir modelin başına gelmeyeceğini düşünüyorum” ifadelerini kullandı.

    Amacının dergiyi yerin dibine batırmak olmadığını ancak düşüncelerini kamuoyuna anlatmak zorunda hissettiğini vurgulayan Model, yaşadığı bu olayın moda endüstrisi için bir ‘uyanma çağrısı’ olmasını umduğunu da ekledi.

    Akech, “Eminim ki bunu yaşayan ilk insan ben değilim ve bu son bulmalı. Endüstrideki insanlar bunun bir sorun olduğunu bilmeli ve daha iyisini yapmalı. Avustralya’nın da yapacak çok işi var, onlar da daha iyisini yapmak zorunda” dedi.

    Adut Akech ve Flavia Lazarus’un podyumda birlikte boy gösterdiği Melbourne Moda Haftası yetkilileri de bir açıklama yaparak, hatayı ‘kabul edilemez’ diye niteledi ve modellerin yanlarında olduklarını duyurdu.

