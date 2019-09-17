‘Dünyanın en mutlu kirpisi’ Instagram fenomeni oldu

Sahipleri tarafından dünyayı gezdirilen ve Instagramda sevimli fotoğrafları paylaşılan kirpi, dünyanın bir sonraki sosyal medya fenomeni olma yolunda emin adımlarla ilerliyor.
Herbee’s face when I told him he’s getting a cat sister 🦔😺 Which one do you like best 1-5?
Şu an 1.5 milyon takipçisi olan Instagram hesabı, ilk başta Mr Pokee adlı kirpi ve sahibi Talitha Girnus’la başlamıştı. Ancak Mr Pokee’in ölümünün ardından Herbee onun yerini aldı.
Read me a story and tuck me in tight, say a sweet prayer and kiss me goodnight 🧸💫
Gezdiği yerlerle insanlara ilham olmaya devam eden Herbee’in sahibi Girnus, dünyanın dört bir yanından mesaj aldıklarını yazdı.
Girnus, “Ne zaman insanlar sayfamıza geldiğinde, onlara asla inançlarını kaybetmemelerini hatırlatmak istiyoruz, çünkü dünya sihir dolu ve kötü bir yer değil” diye ekledi.
If I could say something to Pokee today it would be this: “Thank you for four amazing years full of unforgettable moments together. Thank you for making me smile, when I really needed it. And thank you for trusting me with all of your little heart. I know that we will never really be apart, because you’re always right here with me. I miss you. Every. Single. Day.” 🦔 ♥️ . I know that nothing will ever replace Pokee and that’s not what I want at all - replace him. I believe that we can’t influence the things that happen outside of us, but it is our choice to decide how we want to deal with them. If we do good things, they will come back to us 🥰 . Truth be told, I don’t know how exactly Herbee came into my life. Some may think it was part of Pokee’s masterplan to send little Herbee my way. Others may say it was karma or even reincarnation. I believe that the way I’ve dealt with loosing Pokee by following my heart and intuition has led me to Herbee. I intuitively felt that I needed to get a tattoo, go away to New Zealand all by myself and convince my best friend to take in a hedgehog I hadn’t even seen. I did all these things simply because they felt right to me 🙏🏼 . And here I am - thankful to care for another little hedgie and happy to call myself a ‘hog mom again. Here’s to old memories of Pokee and to new adventures with Herbee ♥️ . Ps. I posted the first photos ever taken of Herbee & me on my personal @litha.nz 🥰 #HappyMothersDay #PokeeForever
