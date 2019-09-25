Kayıt
16:01 25 Eylül 2019
Canlı Yayın
    Arama
    Ayesha Tan-Jones

    Gucci’nin deli gömleğini protesto eden modelden destekçilerine teşekkür

    © İHA /
    Yaşam
    URL'yi kısaltın
    0 31
    Abone ol

    Milano’daki defilede Gucci’nin deli gömleği tasarımlarını protesto eden model Ayesha Tan Jones, kendisine destek veren herkese teşekkür ederek, “Diğer modellerin destekleri olmadan bu barışçıl protestoyu gerçekleştirme cesaretine sahip olamazdım” dedi.

    © AP Photo / Mitch Stacy
    Model, Gucci'nin 'deli gömleği' tasarımını podyumda protesto etti: Akıl sağlığı moda değil
    Dünyaca ünlü modaevi Gucci, geçtiğimiz günlerde “pratik üniforma” adıyla deli gömleğine benzeyen tasarımlarını Milano’da görücüye çıkarmıştı. Kısa sürede tartışmalara neden olan tasarımlar aynı defilede yürüyen manken tarafından protesto edilmişti. Ayesha Tan Jones adlı manken, ellerini kaldırarak avuç içlerine yazdığı “Ruh sağlığı moda değildir” yazısını göstermişti.

    Jones’a geniş bit kitle tarafından destek gelmişti. Başarılı model, sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklamada kendisine destek veren herkese teşekkürlerini iletti.

    Jones, “Gucci’nin defilesindeki barışçıl protestomda ellerimi kaldırdığımdan beri bana desteğini veren herkese teşekkür ediyorum. Destekçilerle çevrelenmiş olmak beni memnun etti. Ayrıca, sosyal medyadan da çok sayıda kişinin bana destek verdiğini biliyorum. İnsanlara bu tür bir cesaretin, zihinsel sağlık sorunları olan kişilerin her gün gösterdikleri cesarete kıyasla basit bir jest olduğunu hatırlatmak için bu fırsatı kullanmak istiyorum” dedi.

    Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

    Hello ✨ I just want to say Thank You for all the support so many of you have given me since I lifted my hands in peaceful protest on the Gucci Runway show yesterday 💖 I feel very blessed to be surrounded by supportive comrades, and to know that there are so many people sharing support online for this action ✊🏽 I want to use this opportunity to remind people that this sort of bravery, is only a simple gesture compared to the bravery that people with mental health issues show everyday. To have the bravery to get out of bed, to greet the day, and to live their lives is an act of strength, and I want to thank you for being here and being YOU ! ☀️ The support people have shown to my act is more than I could imagine, so I only trust that we will share this same support to our friends, siblings, loved ones, acquaintances, internet friends or even strangers, who might be going through tough times with their Mental Health. Showing up for them may come in many forms, check in via text or DM, listen to them with patience and without judgement, offer a helping hand with household tasks like food shop, cooking or cleaning, regularly remind them how amazing and strong they are, but also that is okay feel the feels too, Lets show up for people with mental health and help end the stigma together !🌻 Many of the other Gucci models who were in the show felt just as strongly as I did about this depiction of straightjackets, and without their support I would not have had the courage to walk out and peacefully protest. Some have chosen to donate a portion their fee, and I 100% of mine, to mental health charities, who are doing amazing work for people today! Below are tags to some amazing charities that I encourage, if you have the resources and capacity to, please donate in any way you can, and in my linktree ( in bio ) is a google doc to websites for more charities ! <3 Also, please comment any other Mental Health organisations globally you would like to support and share, as my resources are UK/US based currently 💫 blessings, love & rage - Ayesha / YaYa 🌈 ✨ ✨ ✨ @projectlets @mindcharity @mermaidsgender @qtpocmentalhealth @stonewalluk @switchboardlgbt @lgbtswitchboard @papyrus_uk

    YaYa Bones (@ayeshatanjones)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

    Protestosunun ardından defiledeki diğer modellerin de daha güçlü hissettiğini dile getiren Jones, “Destekleri olmadan bu barışçıl protestoyu gerçekleştirme cesaretine sahip olamazdım” dedi.

    İlgili konular:

    Irkçı tasarımdan sonra şimdi de idam düğümü tartışması
    Gucci ırkçılık eleştirilerinin ardından siyah kazağını satıştan kaldırdı
    Etiketler:
    deli gömleği, Protesto, Ayesha Tan-Jones, Milano
    Topluluk kurallarıTartışma
    Facebook hesabınızla yorum yapınSputnik hesabınızla yorum yapın
    Haberler
    Tüm haberler
    Tüm haberler
    Multimedya
    En büyük mikrobiyalitler Van Gölü'nde görüntülendi: Tahminimize göre 68-70 bin yaşında
    Karikatür
    Trump konuşurken bakanı uyudu
    Suudi Arabistan’da Patriot sistemi konuşlandırılmış yerlerin haritası
    Kayıt
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt'a tıklayarak Gizlilik Politikası'nı kabul ettiğinizi ve kişisel verilerinizin Gizlilik Politikası'na uygun bir şekilde kullanılmasına onay verdiğinizi teyit edersiniz.
    Şifre kurtarma
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    tr.sputniknews.com profiliniz var mı?
    EvetHayır
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    tr.sputniknews.com profilim yok
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    Giriş
    tr.sputniknews.com profilim var
    Profili sil
    tr.sputniknews.com profilinizi silmek istediğinizden emin misiniz?
    EvetHayır
    Profiliniz silindi! Profilinizi, 30 gün içinde kurtarabilirsiniz. Bunun için kayıt sırasında e-mail'inize gönderilen mesajdaki bağlantıya tıklamanız yeterli.
    Kapat
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Topluluk kuralları
    Sputnik’teki kullanıcı hesapları veya sosyal ağ hesaplarıyla kullanıcıların tescil edilmesi ve yetkilendirilmesi aşağıdaki kuralların kullanıcılar tarafından bilindiğini ve kabul edildiğini gösterir:
    Kullanıcılar ulusal ve uluslararası kurallara riayet etmek, görüşmelerdeki diğer katılımcı ve gönderilerde adı geçen kişilere karşı saygılı davranmak zorundadır. Site yönetimi, sitenin genel kullanımı dışındaki herhangi bir dilde yapılan her türlü yorumu silme hakkına sahiptir.

    sputniknews.com’un bütün dillerdeki yayınlarına gönderilen her türlü yorum üzerinde oynama yapılabilir.

    Kullanıcı yorumları aşağıdaki durumlar halinde silinecektir;

    Mevcut gönderiyle alakalı değilse.

    Herhangi bir ırkçı, etnik, cinsiyetçi, dini veya içtimai esasa dayalı nefret söylemi ve ayrımcılık içeriyor ise veya azınlık hakları ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Ruhsal veya başka bir yönden zarar vererek, çocuk hakları ihlal ediliyorsa,

    Herhangi bir aşırı düşünce içeriyor veya yasa dışı eylemlere teşvik ediyorsa.

    Başka kullanıcılara, kişilere veya özel kuruluşa yönelik tehdit, itibara zarar verme veya ticari şöhret zedelemeye yönelik bir söylem içeriyorsa.

    Sputnik’e yönelik saygısızca bir söylem veya aşağılama içeriyorsa.

    Özel hayatın gizliliği ihlal ediliyor, üçüncü kişilerin onayı olmaksızın kişisel bilgiler yayınlanıyor veya haberleşme gizliliği ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Hayvanlara yönelik şiddet, işkenceden bahsediliyor veya bu tarz görüntüleri barındırıyorsa.

    İntihar yöntemlerine ilişkin söylemler veya buna yönelik bir teşvik içeriyorsa.

    Ticari amaç güdüyor, yasadışı siyasi kuruluş reklamı veya uygunsuz bir reklam içeriyor, ya da bu çeşit bilgi barındıran başka bir çevrimiçi kaynağa bağlantı gösteriliyorsa.

    Yetkilendirilmeksizin üçüncü kişilerin hizmetleri veya ürünlerin tanıtımı yapılıyorsa.

    Küfür, saldırı veya türevlerini içeren veya bu tanımlamaya uyan herhangi bir sözcüğe yönelik ipuçları içeriyorsa.

    Spam içeriyor, spam barındıran toplu mail hizmetlerinin ve çabuk zengin olma planı bulunduran içeriklerin reklamı yapılıyorsa.

    Uyuşturucu madde kullanımına teşvik ediliyor, bu maddelerin kullanımı ve üretimine yönelik bilgi içeriyorsa.

    Virüs veya kötü amaçlı yazılım içeriyorsa.

    Aynı temalı birçok yorumun gönderildiği örgütlü bir hareket planının parçasıysa (flash mob).

    Birçok tutarsız ve ilgisiz iletiyle tartışma sekmesi altında yığılma yaratıyorsa (flood yapma).

    Görgü kurallarına aykırı, her türlü saldırgan, küçük düşürücü ve kötüye kullanım bulunduran bir söylem barındırıyorsa (trolleme).

    Dilin standart kurallarına uygunsuz bir şekilde yazılmışsa (Çoğunlukla veya tamamen büyük harfle ya da cümle cümle ayırmamak gibi).

    Kullanıcı bu kurallardan herhangi birini ihlal eder veya sözü geçenlere yönelik ihlal belirtisi gösteren davranışta bulunursa, site yönetimi kullanıcının sayfaya erişimini engelleyebilir veya hiçbir bilgilendirme yapmaksızın kullanıcının hesabını silebilir.

    Kullanıcılar site moderatörleriyle moderator.tr@sputniknews.com adresinden iletişime geçerek hesaplarının erişime açılmasını talep edebilir.

    Moderatöre gönderilen e-postalar şunları içermelidir:
    Konu: Hesap geri alma/ erişime açılması yazdıkları, kullanıcı adı,  hesaplarının silinmesi veya erişiminin engellenmesine yol açan davranışlarına yönelik bir açıklama.

    Site moderatörleri, iade etmeye veya erişime açılmaya uygun görmeleri halinde kullanıcı hesabını açacaktır.

    Kullanıcı hesabı yukarıdaki kuralların ihlalinin tekrarlanması halinde erişimi engellendiğinde yeniden alınamaz.

    Daha fazlası için: moderator.tr@sputniknews.com
    Giriş
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Tamam
    Sputnik anlık bildirimleri

    Sputnik'ten anlık bildirim almak için kaydolabilirsiniz

    KaydolReddet