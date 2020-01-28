‘Denizci kedi’ sosyal medya fenomeni oldu

Daily Mail’in aktardığına göre, 53 yaşındaki Shane La Peyre ve eşi Maryvonne eskiden bir mimari firmaya sahipti ama 10 yıl önce işi bırakarak yelkenciliğe başladı.
Kendi teknelerinde yaşayan ve seyahat eden çift, “Miss Rigby, 11 haftalık olduktan sonra hayatı boyunca bizimle teknede yaşadı. Burası onun evi ve o bu tekneyi seviyor” diye anlattı.
Showing my true boat skills this morning .... 😻🙀❤️😝 . . . #hurryup #goquicker #iseethebeach #whatstherush #justhurryokay #okok #imeanit #hurrythefuckup #rigby!!!! #sorry #iseesand #sowhat #soooooo #ineedtopoop #nowwwww #🙄 #💩 #shedidpoop #wepickeditup #cats #catsofinstagram #catloversclub #boatcat #beachkitty #catexplorer #adventurecats #burmeseworlddomination
Maryvonne, “Karayipler üzerinden Grenada’ya kadar seyahat ederek çoğu adada durduk. Miss Rigby, bizimle yelkenlide ve ABD’nin doğu kıyısı boyunca teslimatını yaptığımız motorlu botlarla seyahat etti” ifadelerini kullandı.
I went shopping and visited my friend Windy the dog the other day. 😻. . . #thisisaboringshop #sorry #weneedboatstuff #tellsomeonewhocares #benice #whatswiththeleash #safetyfirst #imouttahere #okok #likemyleap #veryimpressive #iknow #notthatstoopiddogagain #whysogrumpyrigs #thisisashitday #sorryagain #illhissifiwantto #takemehomenow #okrigs #thatdidntgoasplanned #🙄 #cats #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catexplorer #adventurecats #catsonboats #catsonleashes #burmese #travel
Kedinin, mırıltıları ve görünümüyle en sert deniz koşullarını bile katlanabilir hale getirdiğini anlatan Maryvonne, Miss Rigby ile seyahat ve gezilerin çok neşeli olduğunu söyledi.
Merry Xmas friends! Bastardcrew are sailing me to the Virgin Islands on Xmas Day .... hope Santa still finds me on the high seas. 😼🎄 . . #goodbyestmaarten #onthemoveagain #wherearewegoingcrew #thevirginislands #yeeha #beachwalksagain #weareleavingat5am #whhaaattt #onxmasday #yep #dontwakeme #wewouldntdare #onlywakemeforsanta #🙄 #cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #burmese #boatcat #catsonboats #boatlife #catlife #xmascat #merryxmas #sxm #stmaarten #caribbean
Missing boat life but so glad I didn’t miss this jump from a few weeks ago ... 🙄😼. . . #whydidyoupostthat #itsfunny #😼 #cmonrigs #itsprettyfunny #rigs #rigby #missrigby #riggles #dontbothersuckingup #imstayingatthecatsitter #theydonthumiliateme #okrigs #nomoredinghyrides #waaaaiiiitttt #sorrybastardcrew #ummmlovelycrew #crew #guys #mvshane #shit #ifuckedup #😾 #slomofeature #catsofinstagram #cats #catstagram #cats_of_world #bangkapusa #lumilipadpusa
