10:50 26 Şubat 2020
    Şarkıcı Duffy: Tecavüze uğradım, uyuşturucu madde verildi ve birkaç gün rehin tutuldum, atlatmak zaman aldı

    Yaşam
    Grammy ödülü sahibi ünlü şarkıcı Duffy, Instagram hesabından paylaştığı mesajda kendisine uyuşturucu madde verildiğini, tecavüze uğradığını ve rehin tutulduğunu açıkladı.

    Duffy, Instagram hesabından paylaştığı mesajında başından geçen olayları anlattı. 35 yaşındaki ünlü şarkıcı, "Bunu şimdi paylaşmanın neden doğru bir zaman olduğunu bilmiyorum ama konuşmak heyecan verici ve özgürleştirici" dedi.

    Duffy, Instagram hesabından şu ifadeleri kullandı:

    "Açıklayamıyorum. Birçoğunuz bana ne olduğunu, nereye kaybolduğumu ve neden kaybolduğumu merak etti. Bir gazeteci benimle iletişim kurdu, bana ulaşmanın bir yolunu buldu ve ben de geçen yaz ona her şeyi anlattım. Çok kibardı ve sonunda konuşabilmiş olmak çok güzel bir histi.

    Doğrusu, ve lütfen bana inanın, şimdi iyiyim ve güvendeyim. Tecavüze uğradım, uyuşturucu madde verildi ve birkaç gün rehin tutuldum. Tabi kurtuldum. Atlatmak zaman aldı. Bunu söylemenin kolay yolu yok ama son on yılda, binlerce gün boyunca kalbimde yeniden güneş ışığı görmeyi istedim, şimdi ise Güneş parıldıyor.

    Neden acımı dile getirmek için sesimi kullanmamayı tercih ettiğimi merak ediyor musunuz? Dünyaya gözlerimin içindeki üzüntüyü göstermek istemedim. Kendime, kalbim böyle kırıkken nasıl şarkı söyleyebilirim ki diye sordum. Yavaş yavaş kalbim onarıldı. Gelecek haftalarda yaptığım bir röportajı paylaşacağım."

    Gerçek adı Aimee Anne Duffy olan şarkıcı Mercy adlı single parçasıyla 12 ülkede listelerin birinci sırasına çıkmıştı.

    You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

    açıklama, Tecavüz, Taciz, Anne Duffy
